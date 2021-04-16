One-Shoulder Bikinis Are In For Summer, According To Solid & Striped

Swimsuits are made with the least amount of fabric possible compared to your usual summer pieces like a lightweight top or a breezy maxi dress. Thus, one would assume there’s less room for experimentation like adding in over-the-top embellishments or cool designs, since all parts have to be compatible with water too. Nevertheless, swimwear designers always rise to the challenge in creating trendy bikinis and one-pieces season after season. Last year, the creations were all about ribbed fabrics and underwire styles. This year — as evidenced by the new Solid & Striped Summer 2021 collection — asymmetrical one-shoulder designs are ready to make a splash.

The new offerings, which launched on April 15, will make you want to give your current swim collection a proper refresh. You’ll find one-pieces with flirty cutouts (a Summer 2021 swimwear trend), retro-inspired French bikinis, and classic striped swimsuits that stay true to Solid & Striped’s DNA. For those who already own enough one-pieces or bikinis in this pattern, opt for its other fun prints like metallic leopard, palm leaves, or gingham. In addition to swimwear, Solid & Striped also released beach-appropriate garments like pareos and billowy dresses you can pair with your swimsuit or rock separately with a classic summer staple like cutoff denim shorts.

Collectively, the new Summer 2021 swimwear range makes one conjure up visions of carefree summer days. You can wear that multicolor bikini set to the beach during the day and then at night, throw on a beautiful graphic printed dress and head to the nearest beach bar. Solid & Striped’s vibrant color offerings, too, like its rainbow broken stripes and candy-colored mosaic design reflect the Spring/Summer 2021 technicolor trend. In addition to feeling fresh and new for the season, Solid & Striped styles are easy to wear, so they’re worth the wardrobe investment.

Shop some of the Instagram-worthy styles from Solid & Striped’s new swimwear range, ahead. Then, check out its first-ever activewear collection, which launched last month, should you need some leggings and workout tops too.

