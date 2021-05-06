Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Both Love This Anti-Minimal Y2K Print

It’s not rare for best friends to match their outfits — just like romantic partners, you and your bestie are probably on about the same wavelength when it comes to fashion and style. One of the most fashion-forward best friend tandems out there is Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who wore Hawaiian print attire on the same day. The models have previously been spotted wearing similar athleisure outfits like tie-dye sweatsuits, and they both love to shop at Aritzia — and this instance further proves how much in sync they are even when they’re not together physically.

On May 5, Bieber stepped out for dinner at Nobu Malibu — a LA restaurant often frequented by celebs like Sophie Turner and Kourtney Kardashian — while wearing an ultra-colorful Hawaiian print summer dress from the indie Australian brand Holiday the Label. This was the second time Bieber wore the dress, which says a lot considering how rarely celebs repeat their outfits. She paired her new favorite summer dress with chunky Casablanca x New Balance sneakers, Lotte sunnies from Lu Golde, and a Prada Dynamique leather tote bag. For accessories, the model opted for Petite Maeve Huggies hoops (incidentally, they are named after Bieber’s stylist Maeve Reilly) from the celeb-approved jewelry brand Jennifer Fisher, as well as an orange disposable KN95 mask from Kaze.

Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID

As for Jenner, she opted for a more beach-appropriate look with her blue Hawaiian print bikini from another Australian brand, Bamba Swim. She paired the skimpy look with a cowboy-style straw hat from Gladys Tamez and a Claudia body chain from Posh & Pearls. On her phone were the String ting beaded phone charm and a functional Otter + Pop phone case in purple rose color.

According to all the trendsetters and street style stars out there, it looks like the Spring/Summer 2021 season will be all about adopting that over-the-top Y2K aesthetic. Thus far, there’s Dua Lipa with her baby tees, Bella Hadid with her Von Dutch jeans and Memorial Day crochet hat, Gabrielle Union’s flirty bra top, and more. The re-emerging early 2000s trends are blooming on TikTok, and as of now, it doesn’t seem like the anti-minimal approach to fashion is about to go away any time soon.

Shop the exact items worn by the celebs below, alongside a few additional Hawaiian print items that can be a great way to zhuzh up your summer wardrobe.

