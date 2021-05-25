Lizzo’s $45 Necklace Can Be Personalized To Your Liking

Lizzo’s personal style has always been about celebrating herself and her body. The singer-songwriter is very open about wearing whatever she likes and acts as a beacon of self-acceptance and self-love to her millions of fans. This past weekend, the star found another way to celebrate herself. As a personalized touch, Lizzo wore a gold chain necklace from BaubleBar that spelled out her name. Luckily for all the Lizzo stans out there, the piece is still available to shop and it’s only $48. She wore the necklace while on a trip to Disneyland (Kourtney Kardashian was also recently there with Travis Barker) and outfitted herself in a look that felt very appropriate for the theme park destination.

In addition to the aforementioned personalized Saga Charm necklace from BaubleBar, Lizzo also sported wore a pair of rainbow-colored bejeweled hoop earrings, red sequin Minnie Mouse ears, and some crystal bedazzled, rose-tinted shades. She kept the rest of her outfit pretty minimal and pared-down by balancing out her theatrical Y2K-inspired accessories with some biker shorts and a basic black tee. Lizzo documented her Disneyland adventures on social media, like striking a pose with Baby Yoda, all while wearing her BaubleBar chain necklace.

If you like the idea of personalized jewelry, but find that the kitschy beaded name necklaces don’t really mesh with your wardrobe, consider looking into more minimalist chains like Lizzo’s. In order to customize your BaubleBar piece to your liking, select the letter charms you want to spell out your name, initials, or even a loved one’s name. You can even include in sporty motifs and mushroom charms. The golden accessory makes for great stacking and layering options with your other pieces, so it’ll be a mainstay in your jewelry box. Should you need more convincing to buy a chain necklace, here’s a fun tidbit: chains are predicted to be one of the biggest jewelry trends for the Fall/Winter 2021 season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.