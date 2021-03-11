Kate Middleton’s Under-$100 Sweater Encapsulates This Spring 2021 Color Trend

It’s time to break out the bright springtime hues — think creamy yellows and vibrant pinks — to kickstart the warm season. Or, at least, that’s what the Duchess of Cambridge is doing. For her first public in-person event of the year, Kate Middleton wore a under-$100 pink sweater with a coordinating pink wool coat. The rosy hues resembled colors you’d find inside Kensington Gardens. Middleton was right on trend, too, as variations of the color pink — soft salmons and magenta — popped up in several spring 2021 collections from the likes of Cecilie Bahnsen, Christopher John Rogers, and Stella McCartney. However, the Duchess’ ensemble offered a more relatable alternative to high-fashion looks as her scallop sweater is under $100.

On March 11, Middleton and her husband Prince William paid a visit to an east London school, and the mother of three tapped into her signature elevated-yet-accessible style for the occasion. The Duchess wore a pair of wide-leg Jigsaw trousers, navy suede pumps, and a black quilted handbag. The most compelling aspect of her look, however, was the color story her ensemble told. Middleton donned a blush overcoat from Max & Co. and a feminine Boden sweater in a matching pink shade. Her royal outfits have always been notably easy to replicate — her beloved Barbour coat is still on sale at Net-a-Porter — so her Boden sweater is no exception. The delicate jumper is currently available to shop on boden.com for $90 and the color is aptly called azalea.

(+) Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images (+) JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images INFO 1/2

Boden is a favorite of Middleton’s as she previously wore a similar rosy-hued outfit from the label a few days ago. For an appearance on the royal family’s YouTube channel on March 8, Middleton sported a pink pussy-bow blouse from Boden, as well as a sparkling pair of blush-colored Missoma drop earrings. She had participated in a video chat with rower Jasmine Harrison in honor of International Women’s Day where they discussed Harrison’s 2020 solo voyage across the Atlantic Ocean (Harrison is the youngest woman in history to ever make the journey). The Duchess celebrated the rower for her record-breaking accomplishments and for "inspiring loads of other young women and young girls to continue in” her footsteps.

YouTube

It’s evident that the Duchess is bringing pink hues with her into springtime, and she clearly knows how to style the blush shade well. Opt for a bright pop in your ensemble by choosing a sweater or coat, as Middleton did, or gradually introduce the happy shade into your wardrobe via a pink pair of flats or handbag. Shop Middleton’s exact Boden sweater, below, and browse through similar pink knitwear items to get you prepped for the season ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.