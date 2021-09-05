White Ankle Boots Are Trending Again — These Are The 5 Styles I Love

There are certain items that always come back into every fashion gal’s fall seasonal rotation: straight-leg black jeans, thickly knitted sweaters, ankle boots — the list goes on. When it comes to the latter category, the footwear options span the spectrum, from your classic black Chelsea styles to chunky combat stompers to white ankle boots. Although white ankle boots are slightly less practical than black or brown styles, they will add some extra pizzazz to your outfits and make the bottom half of your look stand out. For example, a chic head-to-toe winter white outfit requires said booties.

Before you start shopping for a pair, it helps to categorize and zero in on a particular style. Do you want a chunky rubber sole or an architectural square heel? Do you prefer a side zipper or a slip-on-and-go Chelsea pick? If you’re looking for a pair that’s easy to slip into, opt for an everyday style with elastic detailing like Axel Arigato’s Chelsea boots. Alternatively, you could pick out an all-white lug-sole boot that will give your silky cowl neck slip dress a slight edge for cocktail hour. In addition, this season brands like Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta offer ultra comfortable takes on the chunky, white Chelsea boot, which is Cardi B-approved, for a trendy touch to any ensemble. Ahead, shop fall 2021’s best white ankle boot offerings.

Two-Tone White Ankle Boot

Separately, black and white are two of the easiest colors to style into your outfits. When paired together, they can still work their neutral magic. Look for a white ankle boot with a black platform and heel so there’s duality in your footwear. The color scheme will draw attention to your feet without completely distracting people’s eyes from the rest of your outfit.

All-White Ankle Boot

You can’t go wrong with a classic block heel ankle bootie. Opt for an all-white version like the one from Stuart Weitzman for a cleaner aesthetic, or slip on the split-toe Tabi boot for a more unconventional look. Then, rock your footwear with a slinky maxi dress to create a more elegant vibe, or throw on your favorite pair of wide-leg jeans and a neutral-colored tank for a casual weekend look.

Lug-Sole White Ankle Boot

Platform boots are making a return for fall. Not only do they provide a (comfortable) height boost compared to heels, but they also look edgy and cool. You can keep it classic with a pair from Dr. Martens or test drive an of-the-moment pair from Prada.

White Chelsea Ankle Boot

Chelsea boots are having a major moment as evidenced by celebrities like Cardi B and Emma Roberts, who have both rocked the style this season. The classic Chelsea design gets an upgrade with a chunky platform via Bottega Veneta if you want an It boot, or you can keep it sleek and simple with an everyday option from Axel Arigato.

Statement White Ankle Boot

If you want your white ankle boot to be the statement-making component of your outfit, opt for styles with unexpected detailing like a heel with pleats or a sparkly buckle strapped across the toe. Other unconventional designs to watch out for include embroidery and studs.