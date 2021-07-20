Irina Shayk Found The Ultra-Trendy Denim Coveralls You’ll Want To Wear This Fall

It’s no secret that Irina Shayk knows how to pull off a good denim OOTD. From utilitarian coveralls to the controversial ultra low-rise jeans, she proved she can pull off a fashion-forward look no matter what. One of the model’s go-to’s for denim essentials is DL1961, which she was spotted wearing in multiple street style shots before. Now the inclusive denim brand and the fashion icon took their partnership to the next level with Shayk’s new campaign for DL1961’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. This season, the sustainability-minded brand decided to put forth a little more than its usual denim fare.

For fall, DL1961 introduces its first-ever DL Athleisure line, which is comprised of wear-everywhere essentials athletic jackets, lightweight sweatshirts, and jogger pants to help you seamlessly transition into dressing for fall in the coming months. As far as denim goes, the new collection includes the brand’s usual lineup of function-forward, sustainable pieces that require minimal amounts of water and energy usage in their production. The new campaign spotlights the aforementioned items, which are all worn by Shayk in a series of clean shots lensed by industry icon Chris Colls. “[This] feels like a natural fit for the sustainability values I have always championed in the fashion industry,” Shayk said in a statement. “The collection embraces the celebration of dressing for a new chapter.”

The new collection also spotlights some of the biggest denim trends for the year 2021. First, there are skinny bootcut styles like the Bridget and flare options like the Rachel. Then, there are a variety of jean coveralls that will come in handy once the temperatures start dropping again. Finally, rumor has it that athleisure and loungewear essentials aren’t going off the fashion radar any time soon — so there is no reason to add the en vogue wardrobe staples to your virtual cart while shopping for jeans, too. Price-wise, the collection runs from $139 for a cropped sweatshirt to $279 for a long-sleeve utility jumpsuit. Most styles are available in sizes 23 through 34, with select jeans such as the high-rise Mara jean and the Florence mid-rise skinny pant also being available in DL1961’s inclusive category that features extended sizing up to 24w.

The Fall/Winter 2021 collection is now available to shop online on the brand’s website, and the new items are selling out already — so snag one (or a few) for yourself ASAP, below. Then, check out Kate Moss’ new SKIMS campaign that spotlights the most stylish and affordable undergarment essentials you’ll want to wear this season and beyond.

