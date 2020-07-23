Instagram's explore page has become a major point of discovery for emerging brands, up-and-coming influencers, and must-buy pieces — especially now that your shopping experience is likely entirely digital. When it comes to jeans, celebs and influencers have made EB Denim and it's signature chain pants the biggest must-try of the moment.

Elena Bonvicini founded EB Denim in 2016 while still in high school when she began upcycling thrifted denim as a hobby. "I would make cut-off shorts from old men’s jeans," she tells TZR via email. Her work gained attention from her peers and quickly she began to grow a business and expand the styles offered. Bonvicini turned to her mother for sewing lessons, and she honed in her focus not just on one-of-a-kind creations, but pieces that fit as if they were tailored to each wearer. "We only use the best Levi's 501s," she explains. "this quality is hard to come by these days and makes them that more special." Bonvicini sources and hand-makes every style in L.A., embracing trends like split tones, mis-matched seams, unleveled waistbands, and capsized patch pockets when reconstructing the denim. Perhaps most popular, is the brands chain-embellished design — a baggy boyfriend silhouette assembled with stacked eyelets at either side seam and held together by industrial linked chains. The pined-over design leaves hips exposed but includes a working carabiner lock that allows the chains to be adjustable for the best fit possible.

In addition to pants and shorts, Bonvicini also offers skirts, dresses, cropped jackets, and recently added a face mask with 100 percent of its $23 price tag donated to Covid-19 direct relief. Bonvicini has also begun to explore materials beyond denim, recently dropping up-cycled Sweat Sets. "Next, I am thinking Hawaiian shirts and I'm actually planning on launching another brand called HESHE, a minimal women's line," she adds.

A quick scroll through the independent labels Instagram will verify that a bevy of your favorite style stars are all over the brand. So, if you've already paused to hit 'add to cart' on a style or two, take some styling cues from the women below.

Stars In EB Denim: Hailey Baldwin

BACKGRID

Baldwin is just the latest of many dedicated fans having modeled her OG shorts a handful of time now. "One of my favorite ways to wear the OG shorts is with combat boots or Converse and an oversized sweatshirt or white men’s button down," its creator suggests, "tying a vintage scarf or bandana through a button loop is a fun way to add a pop of color."

Stars In EB Denim: Gigi Hadid

The eldest Hadid has been spotted in EB several times and here she wore the two-toned black pant with combat boots. She also notoriously loves the brands Black & Whites as well as its OG Reinvented jeans having re-worn them a number of times — and when a supermodel deems anything worth repeating that co-signs about as genuine as it gets.

Stars In EB Denim: Chiara Ferragni

A co-sign from a major influencer like Chiara Ferragni can open a brand up to an entirely new audience. Here, Ferragni wore EB's medium wash cut-offs and she evidently has an affinity for the brand's side seam chain detail since she also has the trouser iteration in both black and blue color-ways.

Stars In EB Denim: Draya Michele

Michele is another loyal lover of the brand having also worn its varying two-tone pant style in black and white as well. The stylish half-and-half look also showcases the the mis-matched waistband where the two jeans are re-seamed together.

Stars In EB Denim: Jen Cabellos

The fashion influencer is a die-hard fan, her feed suggests she just might have one of each EB design currently offered. Here, she styles the black and white pant with the seasons favorite racer tank top but she also loves her pair of OG's, Unraveled, and Chain paints as well.

Stars In EB Denim: Ali Tate Cutler

When it's your job to wear all of the clothes all of the time, vouching for any brand on your own accord speaks volumes. Model and actor Ali Tate chicly posed au natural in the side chain link jeans in vintage blue for $275.

Stars In EB Denim: Isabella

The model and artist demonstrates the ideal outfit for this summer: a casual tank top and cut-offs. Get inspired by Isabella, bring this years canceled music festivals to your backyard by pairing denim shorts with a Western wide-brimmed hat and cowboy boots.

Stars In EB Denim: Kylie Jenner

Jenner was quick to co-sign the brand's buzzy chain pants, styling hers with one of summers favorite trends: dressing up swimwear for the day so take a cue by also layering a cut-out crop top over a triangle bikini top with any high-rise denim.

Stars In EB Denim: Matilda Djerf

Djerf wears one of EB's best-selling designs, the cross over jeans feature that criss-cross waistband detail — a small detail that makes a big impact. This silhouette specifically nails the relaxed look with its loose-fitting straight leg cut and wedgie backside seam.

Stars In EB Denim: Bella Golden

Model Bella Golden aced just how to tone down the show-y pair of jeans while remaining completely fashion-forward. If you're currently short a shrunken tee, copy her style by taking one of your aged t-shirts, grab scissors, and crop it yourself.

Stars In EB Denim: Brittany Xavier

The viral trendsetter is a denim aficionado with a knack for styling jeans in simple, elevated ways. Considering she's posted this lightly distressed cropped jacket a handful of times, it's a safe bet that it'll be your new go-to as well.