Though you’re blissfully celebrating July weather, autumn temperatures are not too far off. Soon enough, it will be time to break out your chunky knit sweaters, transitional jackets, and long-sleeve shirts. When it comes to creating fall outfits, there is one reliable wardrobe item that instantly comes to mind: jeans. If you’re not invigorated by the idea of wearing denim — sweats have been your go-to for the past year — worry not. Model Josephine Skriver & stylist Maeve Reilly’s Ksubi campaign, which is focused on this classic staple, offers a mecca of clever denim outfit ideas.

According to Reilly — who styles celebrities such as Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber — skinny jeans are out, and shoppers will now gravitate towards relaxed styles like Ksubi’s new Brooklyn Jean. “I don't think skinny jeans are in right now. The Brooklyn jean exudes an effortlessly cool vibe,” she says. “It has a mid-rise [fit] and a relaxed, straight leg. That's the kind of jeans that I tend to gravitate towards, and I think my clients do as well.”

Generally speaking, jeans — especially the straight-leg variety — go with anything and everything. You can take style cues from Reilly’s client Bieber and wear them with a basic neutral-colored top for an easy date-night look. Or, check out the video, below, to see how to wear the Brooklyn jean for different occasions. “I think a lot of my girls love that sort of boyfriend jean, relaxed fit that Ksubi offers,” Reilly tells TZR. “We just honed in on those for a really long time, and I love creating these recreatable looks that people can put together on their own.”

In addition to the new Brooklyn style, the brand’s Playback jeans have been a longtime favorite amongst celebs like Bieber, Ashley Olsen, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid. Bieber, for example, was first spotted in Ksubi’s ultra popular Playback jeans back in 2019, which promptly caused the style to sell out. “I remember Hailey wearing that pair of jeans and I emailed them the next day and I was like, 'Hey, I love these on her. Can I get a pair?' And they were like, 'They sold out yesterday after she wore them,’” Reilly recalls.

For fall, Reilly is excited to invest in bright and fun elevated pieces to wear with jeans. “I’m really into color right now, so I think you can elevate the Brooklyn jeans with a colorful jacket, or a clutch and a heel in a really cool way,” she says. “Generally, people are really excited to wear clothes again and maybe stand out a little bit more than they wanted to a year ago.” Given that re-emergence fashion and party dressing are at the top of mind for most shoppers, a cool top coupled with a new pair of jeans seems like the perfect outfit combo.

Take the leap and swap out some of your older denim styles (i.e. skinny jeans) for the straight-leg Brooklyn bottoms, below. The silhouette comes in multiple washes, so you can find the pair that best suits your tastes.

