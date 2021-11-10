If you can believe it, the holiday shopping season is about to be in full swing. While it’s certainly the most hectic time of the year, it’s also when so many brands offer their biggest savings. For some, it’s the only sale they’ll be putting on until the next calendar year. This is all the more reason to get in on the 2021 Black Friday beauty sales, where you can shop the best in makeup, skin care, and hair care at dramatically slashed prices.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on your favorites, treat yourself to new launches, or shop for your beauty-obsessed loved ones — or a bit of all three — you’d be remiss not to take advantage of the incredible savings going on in November. This year, discounts range from 20 to 50% off of sought-after brands like Tatcha, Peter Thomas Roth, Charlotte Tilbury, and so many more. And of course, the deals aren’t just reserved for Black Friday; there are savings to be had ahead of the post-Thanksgiving shopping day, as well as through the weekend and Cyber Monday.

While it’s a great problem to have, all these sales can be overwhelming. Ahead TZR has paired down the frenzy to unveil the very best in beauty sales to shop this season — be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss any of the excitement.

1. Tatcha

Give the gift of nourished skin with this set of Tatcha favorites. From Nov. 22 through Dec. 1, get 20% off your purchase on Tatcha.com and a free gift with a $100+ purchase using the code CYBER21. Plus, customers who sign up on Tatcha.com will be granted early access to the sales event starting on Nov. 15.

2. Peter Thomas Roth

There’s no shortage of sales at Peter Thomas Roth this holiday season. From Nov. 19 through the Nov. 25, grab the Super-Size Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Creme Cellular Crème for just $24 (it’s usually $120). On Black Friday, enjoy 30% off sitewide during the flash sale. The savings are rounded out with two more product discounts: Mega-Size Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer for $99 (usually $156) on Nov. 18 and Super-Size Water Drench Serum for $65 (usually $130) from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

3. Beautyblender

These personalized Zodiac Beauty Blenders are the perfect gift for the astrology lovers in your life. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 27, enjoy 30% off on the limited-edition collection.

4. Josie Maran

Try out Josie Maran’s best-selling body butter in its new grapefruit scent. Excluding kits, duos, sets, and sale items get 25% off for Black Friday from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28. On Nov. 29, enjoy the same discount with no exclusions.

5. Skin Gym

From Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, get 25% off sitewide, free shipping over $50 and a free mini rose roller with every order over $75 with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY21.

6. Ghost Democracy

Stock up on clean skin care with Ghost Democracy’s exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. Enjoy 25% off sitewide with the code BF25 from Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 and with the code CYBER25 on Nov. 29.

7. Youth To The People

There’s never been a better time to try this trendy clean skin care brand. Youth to the People’s Superweek Sale runs from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29 and offers 20% off sitewide — no code needed.

8. Cuvée Beauty

Stock up on hair treatments and essentials with Cuvée Beauty’s 30% off sitewide sale from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.

9. Glamazon Beauty

Celebrity makeup artist Kim Baker’s beauty line is all about infusing your personality into your makeup looks, and items like her colorful Supreme Being Eyeshadow Palette are the perfect way to do so. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 28, enjoy 50% off sitewide.

10. Phyto

The botanical hair care brand is offering 33% off sitewide on Nov. 26 and Nov. 29 — no code needed.

11. Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury products have been hugely popular on beauty TikTok, and now’s the time to try them for yourself. On Nov. 22, the makeup brand is offering 30% off select product bundles and on Nov. 25, the discount jumps to 40% off.

12. KKW Fragrance

Get your hands on KKW’s chic and sensual line of fragrances for 30% off from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29.

13. SkinCeuticals

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, SkinCeuticals.com is offering a complimentary Mini Regimen with any $185 purchase and a complimentary 15ml Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 with any $250 purchase.

14. Rose Inc.

The skin care and makeup brand from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is offering 20% off sitewide from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29 plus a free full-size Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum with any $100 purchase.

15. Goop Beauty

Goop Beauty will be offering 20% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — perfect opportunity to try out the brand’s new hair serum?

16. L’Oréal

Stock up on your favorite L’Oréal products during the brand’s holiday sales event. Best-sellers (like Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, Telescopic Mascara, Magic Root Cover Up Spray, and Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water) will be 20% off on lorealparisusa.com.

17. Makeup By Mario

Mario Dedivanovic’s makeup line has created a substantial amount of buzz this year. If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on some of the brand’s biggest hits, head over to makeupbymario.com for 25% off as well as curated bundles from Nov. 22 through Nov. 18. Plus, on Black Friday, enjoy three eyeshadow quads for just $25.

18. Violet Grey

The only thing better than a knockout sale at one beauty brand is a sale at a top beauty retailer. Violet Grey is where all the It girls stock up on their beauty favorites and their sale this year is not to be missed! At their Cyber Put It In The Bag get 20% off entire site (excluding some brands) from Nov.23 to Nov.29.

19. Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty’s biggest sale ever is coming Nov. 23 and lasts through Nov. 30. Enjoy up to 80% (yes, 80!) off sitewide as well as discounted kits and full-size gifts with purchases of $150 or more.

20. Olive & June

From Nov. 17 through Nov. 29, Olive & June is offering 25% off sitewide plus free shipping on all orders of $20 or more with the code HAPPY25 — without any exclusions.

21. Peach & Lily

Start 2022 off with glass skin by stocking up on the best in Korean skin care. Peach & Lily is offering 30% off sitewide with the code CYBER from Nov 22. through Nov. 29.

22. Tata Harper

The cult-favorite skin care brand will be offering three opportunities to save this holiday season from the Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. In those three days you can cut 25% off any order at least $250, just use the code TATA250.

And the deals don’t stop there, for Cyber Monday (Nov. 28-30) take 25% off any order, plus get the 24/7 Glow Discovery Kit with Bandana when you spend $250 or more using the code 250GIFT.

23. ULTA Beauty

As if ULTA’s weekly deals weren’t already a steal, their Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns definitely are. There are quite a few sales taking place so pay close attention and mark your calendars.

Early Black Friday: (Nov. 4-6, Nov. 11-13, Nov. 18-20): Starting early November and running up until Black Friday, Ulta Beauty will be dropping new deals across all categories every Thursday through Saturday

Hello Holidays: (Nov. 14-16): Guests will be treated to three days of can’t beat online-only deals

Black Friday: (Nov. 21-27): The weeklong event up to 50% off will include beloved brands and products

Holiday Beauty Blitz: (Nov. 28-Dec. 25): New offers will be available each week for last-minute gifting needs

On top of all these deals guests will receive a gift with every $60 fragrance purchase. Choose a plush robe or luxury throw, whiles supplies last, one per guest.

Check back for more Black Friday Cyber Monday Beauty sales as they continue to roll out.