Kendall Jenner Nonchalantly Wore The Riskiest Cutout Wedding Guest Dress

If you’ve ever received a wedding invite from a close friend or family member, you know the excitement that comes with it. However, you might also feel nervous about what to wear, especially if the invitation doesn’t specify a dress code. Depending on where the wedding is (and the season), you’ll have to determine the appropriate outfit choice. You might opt to keep it simple via a slip dress or be bold and daring in an alluring dress. For a friend’s nuptials, Kendall Jenner went for this latter route. Jenner wore a cutout wedding guest dress to the reception and it was most definitely a look-at-me number.

Jenner attended Lauren Perez’s wedding in Miami, Florida on Nov. 11 as one of her bridesmaids. (Perez is a model and a close friend of the star.) Though Jenner initially wore a modest teal-colored dress for the ceremony, she later changed into a more risky party look for the reception. In her Instagram story, Jenner showed off her Mônot Diamond Cutout Two-Piece Maxi Dress. Although it’s still up for debate whether or not one would dare to wear a dress like Jenner’s to a friend’s wedding, there’s no doubt she pulled it off effortlessly. The model has a history of wearing naked dresses, after all — cue her 2021 Met Gala look.

At the wedding, the model posed for a series of Insta selfies, alongside other guests like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Compared to Jenner, Bieber and Hadid both went for more conventional wedding guest dresses. Bieber wore a sequined, spaghetti strapped dress while Hadid went for a printed slip.

Jenner’s dramatic cutout dress is from Mônot’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection and it’s currently not available to shop. However, should you want to channel the same sultry vibe at your next event, there are plenty of cutout looks you can shop below. Mônot even offers a similar revealing design that features a modest front but a backless portion. Should you want a little more, you can go for a subtle black leopard print piece with crystal embellishments and cutouts from Onalaja.

