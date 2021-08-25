In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.

On Aug. 24, Jenner posted five different images of herself in the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2021 piece, which clearly signaled that she was obsessed with the design. The terry gown was created by the fashion house’s Creative Director, Daniel Lee, and paid homage to British singer PJ Harvey’s ‘90s glamour. The dress was made in Italy from tactile terry and features a V-neck with framing fringes and padded hips. Given where Jenner is vacationing (she was spotted on the Italian islands of Sardinia and Capri), this designer resort number fits in perfectly with the scenic setting. The model paired her Grinch-colored dress with some easy gold jewelry — a charm bracelet from Monica Vinader and a pair of horseshoe-shaped earrings from AGMES.

Jenner is not the first celebrity to wear the fuzzy piece on social media. A few months ago, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross photographed herself sporting the same cozy number in a coral hue. The dress choice is understandable — the style isn’t prone to wrinkles and the texture gives it a cool appearance. The terry number is easy to style for vacations — you just let the interesting dress speak for itself — and works just as well for a dressy, at-home look. Plus, the piece comes in several bold colors, which can brighten up even the gloomiest of days.

Of all controversial trends you’ve seen so far on celebrities, the textured terry fabric is guaranteed to spark the most joy in you. Jenner’s Bottega dress manages to combine that snuggle-friendly feel (a necessity during a pandemic) with trending touches like the color green and fringes. In other words, you’ll want to lean into this kooky style aesthetic before summer ends. Shop her exact dress, below, along with several more affordable terry items.

