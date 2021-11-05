When it comes to functional winter shoes, you might find yourself relying heavily on your UGG boots. Their comfort and wearability are unrivaled as they keep your toes warm while you walk the dog or when you dash to the store for an impromptu wine run. Given how much you wear them, the shoes inevitably get covered with dirt and slush. If you want to know how to clean your UGGs and make them look almost brand new again — you’re in luck. The footwear label just launched its UGGrenew refurbishment program. Now, instead of disposing your mucky boots, you can get them fixed via a mail-in service. By doing so, you can extend their wear span and help the environment.

So, what does the new refurbishment program entail? First, customers have three repair service options to choose from: Refresh ($40), Restore ($60), and Renew ($80). The more you pay, the more significant the restorations will be. With Refresh, for example, the shoe will only get a steam cleaning. With Renew, on the other hand, your boots will also receive a major update via new bindings and a fresh Treadlite by UGG outsole. Meanwhile, Restore provides an in-between option, where your shoe will be steam cleaned and given a Treadlite sole without revamping the bindings. The program is currently restricted to shoes in the Classic Boot category, but given the brand’s mission in furthering its sustainability goals, the program could in the future incorporate your UGG slides and slippers too.

Courtesy of UGG

To bring the refresh program to life, UGG partnered with NuShoe, a San Diego-based shoe repair company. (NuShoe also repairs shoes for other popular brands like Birkenstock and Ariat.) When you’re ready to give the service a try, make an appointment on UGG’s website, pay the corresponding fee to NuShoe for your choice of service, and then ship out the boots via the shipping label provided by UGG.

To schedule a renewal or learn more about the program, shoppers can visit the official UGGrenew page. If your UGG boots have visible signs of wear and tear, do yourself (and the planet) a favor and freshen up the cozy shoe before winter arrives. Should you not own any footwear from the Australian-based label, get started with a few select picks ahead.

