Hailey Bieber Wears Her Goes-With-Everything $69 Sunglasses Nonstop

Everyone has different items of clothes and accessories they consider a wardrobe staple. That’s what makes up your signature style. Hailey Bieber knows this well as the model has built up an impressive list of staples to help her channel an effortless off-duty-model look. Her key pieces include baggy jeans, crop tops, oversize blazers, gold minimalist necklaces (to be layered together), and Nike sneakers. When it comes to her other everyday accessories, Bieber’s sunglasses and handbags skew towards the classics with a touch of trend-driven elements. Her collection of sunnies is exceptionally on point — you’ll rarely see her out and about without a sleek pair from Saint Laurent or Linda Farrow.

Bieber, in particular, loves to wear the Saint Laurent SL 462 shades on repeat as it is a timeless butterfly style. In addition, she owns several styles from Linda Farrow's collaboration with The Attico, which she first wore back in 2016. Bieber doesn’t shy away from trying on more niche, indie brands, either. Take Velvet Canyon, for example. She first wore the brand’s Zou Bisou frames in 2019 while running errands in Los Angeles. According to Velvet Canyon founder Bec Nolan, this street style stamp of approval held a special meaning for the small Australian brand.

Bieber wears Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou sunglasses with a Saint Laurent mini dress and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. @haileybieber

“We first saw her in [the Zou Bisou sunglasses] two years ago, back in 2019, and she's been wearing them ever since,” Nolan tells TZR. “I love seeing our pieces being worn over and over again, it's nice to know that even celebrities, with their endless wardrobe options, will wear key pieces consistently.”

Bieber likes to style her sunnies with everything, from cocktail hour-appropriate dresses to comfy-casual loungewear bottoms, and her recent looks below are proof of this. Ahead, you’ll get a closer look at which brands and shade silhouettes she likes best in addition to being able to shop them. Let her outfits serve as further style inspiration, too.

‘90s-Inspired Rectangle Sunglasses

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

One of Bieber’s go-to silhouettes is a ‘90s-inspired rectangle frame. Here, she wore a pair of Linda Farrow x The Attico sunglasses while meeting France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron. Bieber is on the same page as many other A-list fashionistas like Rihanna and Bella Hadid, who are quite fond of the sleek, square-shaped style, too. Pro tip: these vintage-inspired shades suit round and oval face shapes especially well.

Colorful Sunglasses

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The street style star knows how to pull off a good pair of colorful frames. Whether it's a white-on-black pair from Reality Eyewear or lime-green hexagon sunnies from — you know it — the Linda Farrow x The Attico collab, Bieber always seamlessly integrates them into her outfits. Here, for example, she teamed her frames with an elegant crop top from Jacquemus in a matching white color. While the exact pair Bieber wore above is currently sold out, there are plenty of close alternatives to help you channel her model-off-duty vibe.

Bold Butterfly Sunglasses

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

If you had to name a pair of sunnies that feels so quintessentially Hailey, it would have to be the SL 462 butterfly-shaped pair from Saint Laurent. This versatile black-on-black style will go with everything, and the best news — it’s still available to shop online. If you’re not ready to splurge on the pricey frame, browse through similar butterfly-shaped styles.

Slender Metal Sunglasses

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber likes to keep a pair of slender metal frames in her sunglasses arsenal. She often seeks out gold lenses that complement her skin tone and hair color. Thin metal frames are a good style to have in your eyewear rotation thanks to their versatility — both gold and silver shades will go with every outfit. The model’s exact Saint Laurent New Wave SL 299 sunnies (as pictured here) is out of stock, but check out some alternatives below to recreate her casual outfit.