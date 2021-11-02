(Celebrity)
Kate Middleton Gave Everyone's Favorite Scandi Brand The Royal Stamp Of Approval
See her latest viral look.
For those who closely follow Kate Middleton’s style, you know that she rarely ever branches out of her go-to designers and silhouettes. The Duchess of Cambridge relies on a trusty medley of classically luxe brands like Alexander McQueen and Emilia Wickstead, as well as more affordable retailers like Zara and & Other Stories. For her first 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) engagement though, Middleton wore a green vest from GANNI.
Since Middleton normally gravitates towards preppy British heritage fashion houses, this unexpected outerwear choice meant the brand — and, perhaps, its sustainability efforts — has now received a bona fide stamp of approval from the royal. (The vest is part of GANNI’s Let’s Go Outside capsule and is made with 100% recycled polyester, so it was very on-brand for the event’s climate action theme, too.) Middleton wore the vest on Nov. 1 with her casual outfit, that, overall, was consistent with her signature simple-yet-sophisticated style.
On top, the royal wore a black cashmere sweater from Really Wild, which she teamed with a pair of black skinny jeans and a traditional Scouts scarf tied around her neck. (Middleton, who currently serves as co-chair of The Scouts Association, and her husband Prince William joined a group of children to learn more about the Scouts' Promise to the Planet campaign.) For a light jacket, she layered on the unexpected quilted green gilet from GANNI. It’s the first time Middleton has been publicly spotted in the brand, too. As for shoes, she wore a pair of Mozart suede combat boots from See by Chloé — she’s been wearing these since 2019.
GANNI is a street style mainstay for fashion girls and now it seems Middleton is happily on board with the popular Scandi label. Though GANNI is recognized for its of-the-moment elements like cool statement collars and quirky prints, the Duchess opted for a more low-key, almost neutral-colored vest, which was a perfect match to her royal stature. Her exact piece promptly went viral and sold out online — no surprise here — but the current fashion market is rife with similar alternatives should you want to replicate her outfit.
Take your pick of the vests, below, then rock your goes-with-everything number as a functional transitional weather staple by layering it over long-sleeve shirts and sweaters.
