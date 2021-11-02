For those who closely follow Kate Middleton’s style, you know that she rarely ever branches out of her go-to designers and silhouettes. The Duchess of Cambridge relies on a trusty medley of classically luxe brands like Alexander McQueen and Emilia Wickstead, as well as more affordable retailers like Zara and & Other Stories. For her first 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) engagement though, Middleton wore a green vest from GANNI.

Since Middleton normally gravitates towards preppy British heritage fashion houses, this unexpected outerwear choice meant the brand — and, perhaps, its sustainability efforts — has now received a bona fide stamp of approval from the royal. (The vest is part of GANNI’s Let’s Go Outside capsule and is made with 100% recycled polyester, so it was very on-brand for the event’s climate action theme, too.) Middleton wore the vest on Nov. 1 with her casual outfit, that, overall, was consistent with her signature simple-yet-sophisticated style.

On top, the royal wore a black cashmere sweater from Really Wild, which she teamed with a pair of black skinny jeans and a traditional Scouts scarf tied around her neck. (Middleton, who currently serves as co-chair of The Scouts Association, and her husband Prince William joined a group of children to learn more about the Scouts' Promise to the Planet campaign.) For a light jacket, she layered on the unexpected quilted green gilet from GANNI. It’s the first time Middleton has been publicly spotted in the brand, too. As for shoes, she wore a pair of Mozart suede combat boots from See by Chloé — she’s been wearing these since 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

GANNI is a street style mainstay for fashion girls and now it seems Middleton is happily on board with the popular Scandi label. Though GANNI is recognized for its of-the-moment elements like cool statement collars and quirky prints, the Duchess opted for a more low-key, almost neutral-colored vest, which was a perfect match to her royal stature. Her exact piece promptly went viral and sold out online — no surprise here — but the current fashion market is rife with similar alternatives should you want to replicate her outfit.

Take your pick of the vests, below, then rock your goes-with-everything number as a functional transitional weather staple by layering it over long-sleeve shirts and sweaters.

