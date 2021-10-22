While you’re busy basking in the perfect weather of PSL season (well, in my opinion at least), I’m here to unfortunately break the news that the chilly days of winter will be here before you know it. But fear not: To help aid in making the coldest months as comfortable — and chic — as possible, I’ve tapped into my stylist prowess to bring you the women’s outerwear trends you’re set to see this coming winter.

The key to curating a killer outerwear collection is variety — and these emerging trends have plenty of that: A quilted puffer is ideal for daily errands and functionality, while a gorgeous bright blue trench is the perfect choice for a special dinner you’ve had marked on the calendar for weeks. But, hey, if you fancy wearing your faux fur to the bodega, you have my full support. After all, if you’re anything like me and for the most part dread the cold, dark days of winter, at least this extra layer we add to our ensembles provides a whole new opportunity to dress up.

Ready to shop these up-and-coming women’s outerwear trends? Scroll below to see how all the fashion girls are upgrading their coat collections this winter.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks and pieces we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.