This Reformation Party Dress Combines Disco Style With A Holiday Spirit

Last year’s holiday season was undeniably unique and likely the most low-key in recent memory. Maybe you slipped into an at-home party look for a Zoom-held Friendsgiving. Or, perhaps you spent Christmas in your comfiest loungewear and rewatched Home Alone for the umpteenth time. For 2021’s festive celebrations, however, there’s a likely chance you’ll attend at least one in-person gathering again. For that, you’ll want to dress to impress. Before you’re swept up in the upcoming frenzy of in-person parties, now’s the chance to gather outfit inspiration. And Reformation’s holiday collections — aka the fashion girl hub for all things party-centric — will offer unlimited attire ideas.

For those with a major party on their docket, you’ll want to browse Reformation’s Disco Fever collection. Just what you’d expect from a drop named after the Studio 54-era, the pieces are a celebration of all things groovy, dramatic, and free-spirited. In the collection you’ll discover a bevy of party-ready dresses of both the mini and maxi variety, as well as on-trend cutout tops that will pair well with your best pair of party heels. Speaking of footwear, the Disco Fever collection also includes a pair of sparkling shoes made from deadstock sequins.

(+) Reformation's Disco Fever Holiday Collection Courtesy of Reformation (+) Reformation's Disco Fever Holiday Collection Courtesy of Reformation (+) Reformation's Disco Fever Holiday Collection Courtesy of Reformation INFO 1/3

There’s also the Dark Romance collection, a series that remains true to Reformation’s sensual and girly aesthetic but done with a more luxurious and seasonal-appropriate approach. Velvet and opulent jewel tones are found throughout the offerings, both of which doubly manifests in Reformation’s Burgundy Velvet Dress. You’ll also notice bows reminiscent of ribbon-tied presents and delicate yet sultry, peek-a-boo details are common features.

(+) Reformation's Dark Romance Holiday Collection Courtesy of Reformation (+) Reformation's Dark Romance Holiday Collection Courtesy of Reformation (+) Reformation's Dark Romance Holiday Collection Courtesy of Reformation INFO 1/3

Lastly, there’s the Cozy at Home collection. Inspired by last year’s loungewear phenomenon, the comfort-themed drop includes relaxed knits, fuzzy slippers, and effortless silhouettes. Two-piece co-ords (a fervent trend for 2021) made from soft and sustainable materials like recycled cashmere, silks, and crepes are also found throughout. If you consider yourself a homebody and a “sorry, can’t make it” texter, this drop is for you.

(+) Reformation's Cozy at Home Holiday Collection Courtesy of Reformation (+) Reformation's Cozy at Home Holiday Collection Courtesy of Reformation INFO 1/2

Pricing for Reformation’s recent collections start at $78 and tops off at $298 for some of its most opulent pieces, like its luxe velvet dresses. All three of the holiday drops are available now on reformation.com and in select stores. Shop a few TZR favorites from the latest launch, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.