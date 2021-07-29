Rihanna Wore A $15,000 Necklace With Her Micro Denim Shorts — Casual

For many millennials and Gen Z’ers, astrology has become a lighthearted way to understand your inner self and live life. (Raise your hand if you get daily notifications from Co-Star.) You may have found yourself rearranging your decor to be more aligned with your zodiac sign or practicing different self-care tips based on if you’re an Aries or Cancer. Though you might not always listen to your horoscope or zodiac readings to a tee, it can be fun to outwardly rep your sign to the world. Such is the case for Rihanna, who wears a zodiac necklace from Briony Raymond nonstop. (For the record: the singer is a Pisces and was born on February 20, 1988.)

The gold medallion has popped up in many of her outfits and features a zodiac sign surrounded by beaded and diamond details. It costs a casual $14,800 and the singer often wears it with more accompanying gold jewelry. On July 29, Rihanna revealed a close-up of her many necklaces via an Instagram photo. In addition to the Briony Raymond piece, she wore other noteworthy items like Cuban and herringbone link chains. The medallion arguably stole the spotlight, however. The singer completed her accessorized look with square sunnies, a fuzzy bucket hat, and a T-shirt from MARRIED TO THE MOB — a streetwear brand founded by Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Rihanna loves her astrology-themed necklace and has worn the same Pisces medallion at least four times. Take, for example, on July 27. The singer went on a date with A$AP Rocky in Miami, and wore — you guessed it — her medallion. For that outing, she styled her jewelry with a flame-printed shirt, a pair of micro denim shorts from Fenty, which was a look all on its own, and a pair of minimalist black sandals. RiRi owns a number of pieces from Briony Raymond, including its Sloan ring. For context, Briony Raymond is a New York City-based private fine jeweler who creates bespoke, limited-edition pieces for celebs like Rihanna and Karlie Kloss. Prior to launching her namesake atelier in 2015, Raymond worked for French luxury label Van Cleef & Arpels.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Are you ready to rep your sign through jewelry? If so, shop RiRi’s exact medallion piece, below. If you’re not a Pisces, don’t worry, there are many more zodiac-centric necklaces available from the likes of TAI or Arms of Eve. Additionally, TZR found some styles that are a little more budget-friendly than the singer’s bespoke luxury piece.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.