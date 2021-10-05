Kendall Jenner’s Puffer Sold Out In Seconds — Here’s How To Get The Next One

Over the next few weeks, you will likely replace your denim jackets and trenches with puffers and thicker, season-appropriate coats. To serve up shopping options, retailers are starting to release their holiday campaigns and winter-weather lineups. First up is everyone’s favorite athleisure brand, Alo Yoga, who tapped Kendall Jenner for its holiday campaign. The newly released imagery features the supermodel and brand ambassador dressed in the label’s iconic sherpa jackets and puffer coats, all so perfect for the upcoming winter weather.

This new collection of multi-seasonal jackets and coats is slated for a gradual release over the next several months leading up to the holiday season. Kicking off the drop is the Stunner Puffer — a lightweight, glossy coat with adjustable elastic cords on the hood, sleeves, and waist. In addition to the cropped and mid-length puffer jackets typically offered by Alo Yoga, the campaign photos reveal a longer, hooded teddy coat style, which customers will likely be able to shop later on in the year.

For fans who are interested in the inspiration behind Jenner’s new athleisure campaign, there is a fun back story, too. The “Alo” in Alo Yoga is an acronym for air, land, and ocean, hence the gorgeous ocean views chosen as the backdrop for Jenner’s campaign ads.

Although this project marks the first-ever outerwear campaign for Alo Yoga, this is not the first time the brand has decided to feature Jenner as the face. On Instagram, Jenner consistently debuts Alo Yoga’s buzziest styles (the brand’s lime green Aces tennis skirt that she wore earlier this year is still sold out!) and its matching workout sets have been the supermodel’s street style staple since 2015.

Jenner’s exact Stunner Puffer jacket is sold out in all colors — shocker — but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock. In the meantime, shop similar outerwear options from the brand ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.