Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started dating in late 2020 and instantly became one of the most iconic couples by 2021. They’ve garnered a loyal fan base due in part to their unexpected coupling — they, previously, were neighbors — and people also love their signature (and often times matching) glam-rock style. If you, too, think they’re the epitome of #couplegoals, you’ll want to channel their energy with the Kardashian and Barker-inspired gifts, below. (If you’re unattached at the moment, gift an item instead to that rockstar couple in your life.)

The first thing that comes to mind when you think about Kardashian and Barker’s signature style aesthetic is likely the color black and leather — lots of leather. If you’re looking to update you (or your beau’s) wardrobe this holiday season, go ahead and invest in a hand-painted leather jacket from For Those — which, truth be told, you’ll both end up wearing. If you’re in the beginning stages of a relationship and want a gift that’s more budget-friendly, opt for Inked By Dani’s matching temporary tattoos. Finally, if home decor is more your speed, buy yourself a set of black tinted wine glasses or a cast-iron candelabra, both of which will set the mood for your next at-home dinner date.

Are you ready to channel your inner Kardashian-Barker energy this holiday season? If so, read on to shop.

