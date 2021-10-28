Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock are confidently leading the way in creating on-trend wedding attire via their namesake luxury label Brock Collection. The Los Angeles-based brand first popped onto the scene in 2014 and quickly became known for its floral print tiered dresses and coordinating peplum ensembles. Since then, the pieces have been spotted on brides and wedding guests alike. It was only natural then, that Brock Collection launched bridal and wedding guest attire for the spring 2022 season. The brand partnered with Over The Moon (a content and commerce platform that offers expert wedding planning advice and other tips for brides-to-be) to announce the official news.

The seasonal range, which dropped exclusively on Over The Moon, is comprised of 13 easy-to-wear dresses and a bridal set, which one could theoretically wear as separates post-ceremony. “It was important that the capsule [collection] allowed for versatility, which is something I think every woman is craving in her wardrobe, especially from special occasion pieces,” Vassar tells TZR. “Personally speaking, I would be thrilled if every bridesmaid dress could be worn for other occasions, so this element was considered [in the design process].”

Courtesy of Kristopher Brock/Brock Collection x Over The Moon

The lineup is rife with swoon-worthy details like puff sleeves and bows, as well as five new prints and lace that feel so distinctly Brock. As far as pricing goes, you can expect to pay anywhere from $75 for a hair bow to $8,750 for a tiered wedding gown. Every piece is a worthwhile investment and can be reworn for various occasions. Vassar notes that many of her customers want to step away from overly formal attire in favor of comfy pieces with this longer wardrobe lifespan.

“For a bride, your wedding day is one of the longest days of your life, so you need to be comfortable and able to enjoy it, which means socializing, laughing, and dancing with ease [while wearing] the dress of your dreams,” Vassar elaborates. “And as a guest, it's so important to have a dress that is polished enough for evening but can be dressed down for the future, which this collection provides.”

Ahead, Vassar shares the top looks brides and wedding guests want for the spring 2022 season.

The Dress You Can Wear Again & Again

Courtesy of Kristopher Brock/Brock Collection x Over The Moon

“One of my favorite dresses [from the collection] is the Davi, which I can see a bride wearing to her brunch, and then [you can] just as easily [style it] with a wicker belt for a backyard dinner,” Vassar says.

Romantic Florals

Courtesy of Kristopher Brock/Brock Collection x Over The Moon

Brock Collection customers love the brand for its stripes mixed with floral prints and delicate blue shades. Its signature florals, which are inspired by French fabrics that date back to the beginning of the 19th century, will speak to the cottagecore-loving wedding guest.

Bridal Separates

Courtesy of Kristopher Brock/Brock Collection x Over The Moon

In line with giving brides the option to rewear their bridal looks in the future, Vassar created this gorgeous, delicate set. Brides can wear the guipure lace Emilie top and Alexandra skirt to their backyard nuptials then repurpose the pieces for everyday wear. “I would wear the Emilie top with jeans en route to my honeymoon, for instance,” says Emilie Ghilaga, Over The Moon's buying director.

Maximalist Designs

Courtesy of Kristopher Brock/Brock Collection x Over The Moon

“Post lockdown, brides want something with that ‘wow’ factor versus something a bit more minimal,” Over The Moon's Head Stylist Anny Choi tells TZR. If you’re a bride who wants to tap into that maximalist look while giving off soft, romantic vibes, shop Brock Collection’s Daria gown. The off-the-shoulder design and tiered asymmetrical ruffles (coupled with the lace) add intrigue to the eyes without feeling totally out of the left field as wedding attire.