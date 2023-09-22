You can be sure that when you attend a Donatella Versace runway show, you’ll be blessed with not only an eyeful of sexy ready-to-wear pieces, but also a hoard of celebrity sightings. The designer has a knack for drawing in an A-list crowd, both for the front row and on the runway. Paris Hilton closed her Spring/Summer 2023 runway show last year, Dua Lipa opened her Spring/Summer 2022 show two years ago, and going way back to 2019 — Jennifer Lopez walked the runway while wearing a replica of that tropical print 2000s Grammys dress. And for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, celebrities once again stole the spotlight.

Kendall Jenner was one of the first stars to make her way down the catwalk. She wore a white mini dress with silver Mary Jane flats and a sweet white bow clip in her hair. Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio, strutted her stuff in a black bra top and skirt-meets-leggings look. Precious Lee also took to the runway in a sheer printed set while Gigi Hadid, a Versace muse, came out towards the end wearing a shimmery yellow gown. Blink and you may have missed Natalia Bryant’s runway debut and Iris Law (yes, she’s the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost) in the show, too.

The biggest shocker of all, however, was when ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer closed the runway show while wearing a minty-green diamond print lacy slip dress. As she made her way around the room, front row guests like Demi Moore (and her dog Pilaf!), Kim Jones, and Pierpaolo Piccioli (with his dog Miranda) looked on.

Celebrity sightings aside, you’ll notice Versace’s Spring 2024 collection felt a tad different than her usual fashion fare. The designer is usually one for heavily logo-ed ready-to-wear, ultra sultry corseted designs, and sequins/metallics, but the pieces in this collection felt lighter, looser, and dare we say minimal (by Versace standards, of course). You could still make out some of the designer’s iconic silhouettes, though, like a structured blazer with a miniskirt or a dangerously low-back cutout LBD for that allure. The designer seems to be experimenting with a new aesthetic for Spring 2024, and frankly, we’re here for it.

Ahead, see all the top model sightings at the Versace Spring 2024 show.

