Sitting through a three-hour statistic lecture during my time at FIT wasn’t always a fun experience. But when it came to the trend forecasting class I took, I relished every minute of the discussion, especially when learning how insiders examined the trend cycles in order to predict what looks will be en vogue next. Now, as a fashion editor, it now feels fitting to chat with industry experts about these very topics. Ahead of the Spring/Summer 2024 runway season, which kicks off on Sept. 8 in New York City, I spoke with editorial directors, brand founders, and influencers to get their takes on the biggest street style trends that’ll hit the Big Apple. As you know, outfit inspiration isn’t limited to just the catwalks — it can come from your favorite celeb or content creator, too.

According to Tatiana Hambro, Moda Operandi’s editorial director, expect to see many attendees wear The Row or pieces like it that tap into the quiet luxury trend (we know, you may be sick of these words, but we’re just the messenger!). The brand’s visibility shouldn’t come as a surprise given the celebrity set’s never-ending penchant for the luxury label right now (we’re talking about you, Sofia Richie). On the other hand, expect to spot smaller, up-and-coming designers on the sidewalks, too. “Some It pieces [will come] from well-curated and exciting younger brands [like] Diotima ... Aisling Camps, and Banbien for bags,” Hambro tells TZR. Diotima, a 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, for instance, is taking the industry by storm thanks to founder Rachel Scott’s impeccable crafty garments. “All the fashion ladies will be wearing Diotima’s delicate hand-crocheted [separates] mixed with her woven pieces,” adds Sherri McMullen, founder of McMullen Boutique in Oakland.

Below, read up on seven street style trends you’ll see an influx of this season, according to industry experts. On top of their insights, shop the key pieces needed to master the look accordingly.

Canadian Tux 2.0

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Can’t get enough of 2023’s denim on denim look? Then you’ll be pleased to hear Hambro believes the combo will be everywhere this upcoming season. “We saw it on the [Fall/Winter 2023] runways at Stella McCartney and Alaïa, and it translates to the street brilliantly,” she explains about the styling method.

What’s more, Hambro says the fit of the moment includes a baggy silhouette on the bottom, teamed with a tailored (yet still slouchy) cut at the shoulders. “If you’re already versed in the Canadian Tuxedo, consider the denim skirt the next step: I love it long, but there are more wearable midi options too, like Agolde’s Leif skirt which I’m sure will be everywhere,” she adds.

Extra Extras

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

So long, dainty baubles — McMullen says this fashion month will be all about statement jewelry, citing Sordo, Paco Rabanne, and Dries Van Noten as her favorite labels coming out with in-your-face styles. Achieve the look via a chunky choker or a striking hot pink bangle.

Made-You-Look Metallics

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment

Another need-to-know style on Hambro’s radar? Metallic finishes. “High-shine, foil-like silver leather — see: Des Phemmes and Proenza Schouler’s [Fall/Winter 2023 collections]. The pieces read modern and chic, and works especially well contrasted against cozier fall fabrications like knits and denim, or a khaki trench,” the editorial director explains. McMullen echoes Hambro’s trend prediction, noting that glistening looks, especially for the daytime, are guaranteed to be a street style mainstay.

Corporate Chic

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Next month (and beyond), influencer Mija Knezevic is endorsing a elegant workwear vibe by way of luxe basics. “I’m all about investing in beautiful quality fabrics that last for many seasons, such as tweed, wool, cotton, etc.,” she explains. Speaking of corporate-chic styles, influencer Aïssata Diallo says modest looks, including floor-length skirts and power suits, are poised to be everywhere, while sexy dressing may take a back seat. In short? If you’re returning to the office three days a week post-summer, you’ll have plenty of 9-to-5-approved outfit ideas to keep in your back pocket.

Visible Underwear

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Whether you’re a fan of the exposed underwear look or not, there’s no denying the trend’s grip on the style set. And according to influencer Renata Jazdzyk, who personally loves tights teamed with cashmere panties, the revealing styling hack is, once again, sure to be out in full force. “I can’t wait to see more of this kind of aesthetic during fashion month,” she says.

Fancy Flats

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Comfy shoe enthusiasts, rejoice! Hambro confirms summer’s most in-demand footwear silhouette will continue to gain traction during fashion month. “We have a reorder on Khaite’s mesh flats and cannot keep them in stock,” the expert explains. And if a see-through material doesn’t align with your style, try a leather pair instead.

Red Hot Silhouettes

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Considering the fire-engine red looks that appeared ad nauseam on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, we would be shocked if the intense shade didn’t trickle down to the streets come September. And McMullen is on the same page, saying: “Red emerges as a significant color this season.” Dip your toes into the trend with bright accents, or go all in with a mini dress.