If you’ve been on social media at all lately, you know Sofia Richie has cemented herself as Hollywood’s next It girl. The attention on her started with her three stunning Chanel wedding dresses back in April, and now her elevated style is on every fashion aficionado’s radar. In fact, any time she steps out these days, her outfit makes headlines (props to her stylist, Liat Baruch, by the way). See, for example, her latest lunch look where Richie toted The Row’s Hobo Bag while out at the South Beverly Grill in Los Angeles. With its sumptuous leather finish, the carryall added a pop of luxury to her more casual off-duty ‘fit.

For her daytime outing on June 17, Richie chose the cream iteration of the cult-favorite label’s slouchy tote. In addition to its ultra-sleek look, the roomy bag is an excellent on-the-go option, as it’s guaranteed to house all your everyday items. Wallet? Check. Water bottle? Check. Makeup bag? Check, check, check. And true to form, Richie wore the accent with an understated neutral ensemble. (She’s been championing the ongoing quiet luxury trend, after all). The 24 year old layered a blue pinstripe button-down over a white tee, with coordinating straight-leg jeans on the bottom. On the accessories front, the fashion girl opted for white kicks from Dior and black frames from Bottega Veneta. We’d give the full outfit an A+ for style.

BACKGRID

It’s worth noting that The Row’s totes, in general, have been making waves amongst the celebrity set as of late. Kendall Jenner, for one, loves its luxe styles, specifically the Sofia Bag and Park Tote. Another A-lister who just gave the accessories their stamp of approval? Elle Fanning, who carried the label’s Ellie Bag while in London last week.

Unfortunately, Richie’s exact style from The Row is currently unavailable (major bummer, we know). Don’t fret though because the brand has a very similar piece available: The Park Textured-Leather Tote. And should you want to recreate her whole minimalist summer outfit too, scroll ahead to shop the accompanying pieces.