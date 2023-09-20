After a few short yet exhilarating days in London, celebrities and style tastemakers are now making their way to Milan for fashion week. The festivities officially commenced last night, with a top-notch group of A-listers hitting up Calzedonia’s second annual A Legs Celebration Event (the first affair was last Sept. during Paris Fashion Week). Every star who attended the bustling bash provided a lesson in how to style hosiery; models Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Graham, for starters, both grounded their statement dresses with black sheer pantyhose. On the other hand, Suki Waterhouse wore a pair of glitzy tights alongside a voluminous cream mini dress and bow-adorned stilettos to boot. The result? A maximalist’s dream evening-out look.

Yes, the Daisy Jones & The Six actor’s unique look will decidedly resonate with adventurous dressers out there. Take the focal point of the celeb’s outfit, which was undoubtedly her funky Calzedonia tights. Emblazoned with high-shine rhinestone buckles, the style is a stark contrast to your plain everyday hosiery. (We’re convinced we need a pair now — HBU?) She perfectly styled the attention-grabbing accent with other party-perfect pieces, including Paris Georgia’s Zahria Dress. With a form-fitting top and dramatic ruffled hemline, the leg-baring satin number taps into the ongoing balletcore trend in a very 2023 way. In the same playful realm, a sparkly crystal choker and romantic bow-covered pumps from MACH & MACH completed Waterhouse’s party outfit.

Waterhouse is on quite the sartorial roll this week, as this Calzedonia event look comes just days after the actor attended the JW Anderson show in London on Sept. 16. There, she donned a fuzzy strapless top and a teeny-tiny pink handbag. To put it simply: Waterhouse is one up-and-coming celebrity to watch this fashion month.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Considering holiday party season will be here before you know it, having a few foolproof outfits in your back pocket isn’t a bad idea. Fortunately, Waterhouse’s look is simple to imitate with the products below.