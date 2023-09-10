I have been a Sandy Liang stan for as long as I’ve worked in fashion, and I’m beyond thrilled that it is having a major moment right now. The designer is ushering the “girly girl” energy into adulthood through hair bows and rosette bridal dresses without making it feel too juvenile. Liang’s playful aesthetic is truly unique and the fashion lovers, myself included, are completely enthralled. Case in point: her recent colorful and whimsical Baggu collab instantly sold out online thanks to fans.

There are several key pieces you need to achieve (what I call) the “Sandy Liang aesthetic.” First up, like I mentioned: bows. For the Fall/Winter 2023 runway show, the brand incorporated this motif into its puffer jackets, sashes, and even in the models’ hair. This look quickly took off on TikTok, with creators DIY-ing ribbons into their own hair and on the straps of their purses to get that Sandy lewk. Another signature silhouette for the label is its Mary Jane flat, specifically one that looks exactly like a ballet slipper. The styling possibilities are endless here, and they can be easily worn in colder months with socks or tights. Lastly, another timeless staple that falls under Liang’s jurisdiction is the good ‘ol trench coat. The camel outerwear taps into the academia side of the NYC-based label, which always offers up some versions of a pleated skirt and crisp button-down too. (IMO, their Bexley Trench is the perfect blend of cutesy and classic.)

Liang embraces nostalgia, silliness, and quirkiness — qualities I think make the brand feel approachable. The clothes and accessories are minimal for the most part — the designer loves to use a neutral color palette of black and gray — but always come with unconventional elements like ribbons for that off-kilter moment. Ahead, see my favorite Sandy-inspired looks, and shop the pieces you’ll need to recreate them.

Bedskirting

Bedskirting, coined by writer and brand consultant Harling Ross, is the art of wearing a billowy, white skirt, which also happens to be very Sandy-adjacent. I love the sweater vest, white skirt, and loafers styling because it’s a good transitional outfit for summer into fall. Since this influencer’s Sandy Liang x Baggu bag is sold out, I’d swap it out for a subtle bow headband.

Minidress & Mary Janes

I don’t typically gravitate towards a minidress, but something about the silhouette with a Mary Jane flat made me rethink my aversion. I could see myself wearing this look out to dinner, or even to a wedding (cue the dance-floor friendly footwear!). If I recreated this outfit, I’d add in a fun small silver shoulder bag.

Classic Trench Coat

Every wardrobe should contain a trench coat, but I think you should pick your individual silhouette based off of your general sense of style. If you like to keep it simple, stick with a classic shape and length. If you never wear camel or khaki, look for a navy or black iteration. Regardless of which trench coat you choose to purchase, it’ll look so Sandy-coded when paired with a plaid pleated midi skirt and oversized sweater.

Pleated Skirt & A Graphic Tee

Never underestimate the power of a good graphic tee. It’s the perfect way to dress down a more serious style, like a pleated midi skirt. I also love the juxtaposition of the casual baseball hat with the luxe black loafers — it all feels so effortless. I plan to wear this outfit combo throughout autumn.