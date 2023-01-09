Celebrity airport looks often run the gamut. Some stars want to remain incognito in jeans and a baseball cap (ahem, Kristen Stewart) while others, like Rihanna, try to merge comfort with fashion by rocking a sweatsuit set with Manolo Blahnik heels. Then you have royals like Kate Middleton, who always steps off the tarmac in the most polished skirt suit set or flowing dress from the likes of Emilia Wickstead. If you love the latter, more pulled-together, plane-to-boardroom meeting attire, you’ll want to take notice of Cate Blanchett’s latest airport outfit.

Earlier this month, the star caught a flight to New York City and wore an unexpectedly tailored look from Mango. She rocked the Spanish retailer’s Micro Corduroy Structured Blazer with the matching Micro Corduroy Suit Waistcoat and Corduroy Straight Pants. The three-piece suit was layered over a peachy button-down shirt and turtleneck, ensuring that she’d stay warm upon landing in the Big Apple. A pair of cat-eyed frames and black shoulder bag completed her outfit. Blanchett’s whole look felt smart and business casual, which correlates well with her usually refined tastes in clothing and accessories. The actor’s typical street style pieces range from blouses, wool coats, and trousers to easy printed floral dresses from brands like Valentino.

Mango

Airport fashion aside, you’ll want to continue keeping an eye on Blanchett’s style this week. She will likely make an appearance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Los Angeles — the actor is nominated for her role in TÁR. She and fellow actors like Viola Davis, Olivia Coleman, and Ana de Armas are all vying for The Best Performance By An Actress In Motion Picture — Drama award. Should Blanchett step on the red carpet Tuesday night, you can expect her to stun in an elegant gown, or perhaps she might take inspo from this airport ensemble and opt for pants instead.

In the meantime, you can channel the actor’s chic, off-duty ensemble with the tailored suit options ahead. The corduroy or velvet styles are both good wintertime choices while the gray two-piece will be suited for any springtime travels. (Just swap in sandals instead of boots!)