The dreaded Sunday scaries? Nope, there wasn’t an ounce of worry in the world last night — well, at least not in Los Angeles, where the celebrity set was all smiles for a Barbie event. To celebrate the much-anticipated release date of the film (we’re just 11 days away!), the star-studded cast, as well as other Hollywood fixtures, shuffled into the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on June 9 to party. And to no one’s surprise, attendees stepped on the red — er, pink — carpet all dolled up. The celebrity looks at the Barbie world premiere were so glamorous.

For one, Margot Robbie, who plays the titular role of Barbie, fully embraced her on-screen character last evening in a black sparkly Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, which was a replica of a look seen on the 1960 special edition "Solo in the Spotlight" doll. Though the actor has been wowing in a slew of Mattel-like outfits on her press tour, she seriously outdid herself with this glam number. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, arrived in a pastel pink suit courtesy of Gucci — complete with an orange-y spray tan, of course. Other cast members, including Hari Nef, Issa Rae, and Dua Lipa, also stepped out in over-the-top lavish looks.

While you wait for the film to hit theaters next Friday, keep scrolling to see the best outfits from the Barbie premiere in L.A., below.

Margot Robbie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor shimmered in the Italian fashion house’s form-fitting glitzy black gown with a single red rose. She upped the ante with long black opera gloves and diamond jewelry.

Ryan Gosling

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gosling posed in a soft pink suit from Gucci. Fun fact: According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor wore an “E” necklace as a tribute to his wife, Eva Mendes. Um, does it get any sweeter than that? We think not.

Hari Nef

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor, who plays one of the many Barbie characters in the movie, took to the pink carpet in a black sparkly gown.

Issa Rae

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rae went with a dramatic hot pink custom Marc Bouwer look.

Dua Lipa

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Everyone is talking about the pop star’s see-through dress and rightfully so. Lipa gave off mermaid vibes in a custom crystal-drenched Bottega Veneta dress.

America Ferrera

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ferrera chose a custom St. John look and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Greta Gerwig

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gerwig, the film’s director, was especially on-brand at the event in a vibrant pink head-to-toe ‘fit from Valentino.

Simu Liu

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Liu, who was casted as one of the Ken dolls in the film, wore a Versace look and David Yurman jewelry.

Billie Eilish

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leave it to Eilish to rock a hot pink tie — which, ICYMI, are back in the fashion zeitgeist — at the film’s premiere. The singer teamed the accent with a pink button-down by Gucci and black Raf Simons bottoms.

Gal Gadot

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gadot showed some leg in a JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2024 mini dress.

Nicki Minaj

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The rapper donned a midriff-revealing Alaïa Fall/Winter 2023 gown.

Shay Mitchell

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though she’s not actually in the film, Mitchell resembled a real-life Barbie in an off-the-shoulder Shushutong micro mini.

Haim

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The Haim sisters matched in skin-baring Louis Vuitton dresses.