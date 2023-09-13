Don’t let the past week’s sweltering, muggy forecast confuse you: Autumn is, to many’s delight, almost here — less than two weeks, people! At this point in the season, you’re likely ready to bid farewell to your barely-there tank tops and strappy leather sandals — hey, they had their time to shine — in favor of cashmere knits and croc-embossed boots. There is, however, one summer staple you should refrain from putting into storage until next May: a white skirt. That’s because even throughout fall (and, honestly, the winter as well), the versatile bottom is a closet MVP.

Say, for starters, you don’t want to part with your white linen midi quite yet. Easy, peasy — wear the piece with transitional separates, such as a lightweight cardigan and chunky clogs, and you’re golden. (How cute would the outfit be on a Sunday afternoon catching up with friends at your go-to coffee shop?) And if a breezy skirt seems strange to step out in once November rolls around, just go for the same silhouette in a toastier material, such as wool. You might even consider doubling down on soft textures by teaming the bottom with a fuzzy turtleneck. You certainly won’t regret it, especially on days when you’ve been sitting in your kinda-stiff office chair for hours on end.

No matter how you slice it, white skirts deserve a moment in the spotlight year round. So, to spark some outfit ideas, we’re breaking down five fail-safe ways to wear the look these next few months.

Cozy & Chic

While many of us are still dressing for late summer weather, there’s nothing wrong with mapping out some late fall outfits now. One worth having on hand? A white skirt and luxe tweed jacket. Then, once winter arrives, you can do various riffs on the combo (perhaps introduce a luxe boot into the outfit?).

Go Sporty

If you're one to stick with elevated basics, a tailored blazer and pleated skirt will do the trick. But why not get a little playful with your outfit via a sporty sneaker? The style is a comfier alternative to your trusty loafers, so consider pulling them out on your busier days. Optional: Trade your white socks for an of-the-moment red pair.

Show A Little Skin

You needn’t cover up just because summer is over. If the temperatures are lingering in the high 70s, wear your midriff-baring top and knee-length white skirt. A cropped cardigan isn’t a necessary addition, though it could kick the look up a notch.

A Lesson In Layering

Reaching for a breezy maxi at the tail end of fall may sound silly, but as seen here, it’s a surprisingly good idea. To avoid shivering during your walk to the car or subway, simply layer up top with a faux fur jacket, wool cardigan, and cotton tee. As for your shoes? Knee or calf-hitting boots are the way to go. Then throw on a scarf for good measure.

Lightweight Separates

There are bound to be a few oddly warm days this fall. When you’re scratching your head about what to wear on said afternoons, your white see-through skirt is here for you. To make the piece office-appropriate, try adding a button-down and Mary Jane flats to the look.