The One Bag Natalie Portman Can't Stop Wearing
Originally Published:
8.24.2019 SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
If you wore an outfit as often as you carry around your go-to handbag, that would likely invite some inquiries from friends and family alike. The beauty of accessories, however, is that you can wear them every single day without anyone batting an eye. That same sequence of stacked rings you've been wearing for three years straight? Hardly anyone has noticed. The same goes for that bag that's probably way overdue for a clean-out. Despite their seemingly unlimited access to the it-bag of every season,
celebrities, too, have bags they wear on repeat.
Your favorite
fashionistas like Katie Holmes (she’s currently loving the Daria Chain Bag from Chloé) and Bella Hadid are just like the rest of us in that regard, rarely ever switching up their handbags because, let's be honest, transferring all that clutter from one carrier to another is a stressful job, especially if you’re on the go. Only stars like Jennifer Lopez has the money to spend a couple grand on a bag for a one-time wear anyway. For most people, when you splurge on a bag, it better be one you'll want to wear for a long time. You know, cost per wear — so do yourself a favor and scroll ahead to see (and shop) the 20 beautiful and mostly timeless bags celebrities love. Chloé Daria Bag Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID
Katie Holmes wore this
Chloé bag for a week straight. Speaking to its versatility, the accessory paired well with everything from her puff-sleeve dress to a classic trench coat. Chanel 19 Flap Bag
Two handbag brands you’ll always find in a celeb’s closet: Chanel and Hermès. Though Cardi B is a huge fan of the latter for its famed Birkins,
she has also become a Chanel lover as proven here. The classic luxe accessory will never go out of style. Bottega Veneta Pouch
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has Instagrammed her oversized Bottega Veneta clutch, which she owns in two colors, at least 50 times. Lily Aldridge and Sofia Vergara are in love with it, too, but nobody is as obsessed as RHW.
Dior Saddle Bag
Kim Kardashian West, Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, Dakota Fanning, and every other fashion girl on your Instagram seems to have some version of Dior's retro Saddle Bag.
Chylak Belt Bag Chylak soared to fame via social media and, at one point, had a waitlist with 15,000 people on it. Alexa Chung certainly didn't have trouble getting her hands on one and neither did fellow fan Emma Roberts. Senreve's Maestra Bag Photo by Gotham/GC Images
The super simple and refined Maestra Bag became an immediate classic and celebrity-favorite. Now street style stars like Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Palermo, and Gabrielle Union carry it everywhere.
Dior Book Tote
You won't catch a celebrity traveling this summer without Dior's cult-classic book tote in hand. Its perfect carry-on size has landed it first-class status. Jessica Alba won't leave the house without it most days.
Louis Vuitton Pochette
You know
Bella Hadid is the ultimate '90s queen — her handbags are proof. When she isn't carrying her Louis Vuitton croissant bag, she typically has the monogrammed pochette slung over her shoulder. You'd recognize it by the quirky panda. Hermès Kelly Pochette
Kim Kardashian is a class act, especially when she's carrying her coveted lizard-print Hermès Kelly Pochette (a rare and collectible find).
Saint Laurent Vicky Bag
This quilted lambskin accessory is just big and versatile enough for Lucy Hale to tote around constantly. She's even packed a water bottle in it and brought it along to yoga class.
By Far Rachel Bag
For Vanessa Hudgens, it's all about By Far's '90s-style shoulder bag, dubbed the Rachel after Jennifer Aniston's character in
Friends. Staud Bisset Bag
Selena Gomez's vacation style was just ... *swoon.* But it wouldn't have been complete without this neutral bucket bag she kept carrying (so, yes, bucket bags are still a thing).
Loewe Gate Bag
Alessandra Ambrosio has carried her camel-leather Loewe crossbody all around the world. It's perfectly neutral, fits all the essentials, and features an adorable tie to keep it on-trend.
Prada Sidonie Shoulder Bag
Prada's Sidonie has proven to be a staple in Kaia Gerber's edgy wardrobe. She's worn it out at least 40 times since last fall.
Dior Addict Logo Bag
Is it still the same bag if you change the strap on it all the time? That's Natalie Portman's trick, anyway, and thankfully, she gets to refresh her Dior Addict Logo Bag as often as she wants.
Fendi Embellished Lizard-Trim Baguette Bag
Sofia Richie has been wearing her funky patchwork shoulder bag regularly since August 2018. As colorful as it is, it seems to go with everything.
Louis Vuitton New Wave Bumbag
The cool girls like Hailey Bieber love a good belt bag. This one by Louis Vuitton, which also comes in white, is about as chic as they come.
Sensi Studio Rectangular Basket
Chrissy Teigen couldn't get enough of her rattan basket bag by Sensi Studio while on vacation in Thailand in 2019. She packed it with goods at the market, then filled it with toys.
Delvaux Brillant Bag
Talk about a statement accessory: Olivia Palermo wears her royal-blue Delvaux bag more often than anyone who owns a bag this bright ever has.
By Far Croc Bag
Since acquiring it in July 2019, Elsa Hosk has rarely left her black, crocodile-embossed By Far bag behind.
This article was originally published on
8.24.2019