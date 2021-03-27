The One Bag Natalie Portman Can't Stop Wearing

If you wore an outfit as often as you carry around your go-to handbag, that would likely invite some inquiries from friends and family alike. The beauty of accessories, however, is that you can wear them every single day without anyone batting an eye. That same sequence of stacked rings you've been wearing for three years straight? Hardly anyone has noticed. The same goes for that bag that's probably way overdue for a clean-out. Despite their seemingly unlimited access to the it-bag of every season, celebrities, too, have bags they wear on repeat.

Your favorite fashionistas like Katie Holmes (she’s currently loving the Daria Chain Bag from Chloé) and Bella Hadid are just like the rest of us in that regard, rarely ever switching up their handbags because, let's be honest, transferring all that clutter from one carrier to another is a stressful job, especially if you’re on the go. Only stars like Jennifer Lopez has the money to spend a couple grand on a bag for a one-time wear anyway. For most people, when you splurge on a bag, it better be one you'll want to wear for a long time. You know, cost per wear — so do yourself a favor and scroll ahead to see (and shop) the 20 beautiful and mostly timeless bags celebrities love.

Chloé Daria Bag Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID Katie Holmes wore this Chloé bag for a week straight. Speaking to its versatility, the accessory paired well with everything from her puff-sleeve dress to a classic trench coat.

Chanel 19 Flap Bag Two handbag brands you’ll always find in a celeb’s closet: Chanel and Hermès. Though Cardi B is a huge fan of the latter for its famed Birkins, she has also become a Chanel lover as proven here. The classic luxe accessory will never go out of style.

Senreve's Maestra Bag Photo by Gotham/GC Images The super simple and refined Maestra Bag became an immediate classic and celebrity-favorite. Now street style stars like Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Palermo, and Gabrielle Union carry it everywhere.

Saint Laurent Vicky Bag Broadimage/Shutterstock This quilted lambskin accessory is just big and versatile enough for Lucy Hale to tote around constantly. She's even packed a water bottle in it and brought it along to yoga class. Saint Laurent Medium Vicky Matelassé Leather Shoulder Bag $2,590 $1,295 See On Saks Fifth Avenue

Dior Addict Logo Bag Is it still the same bag if you change the strap on it all the time? That's Natalie Portman's trick, anyway, and thankfully, she gets to refresh her Dior Addict Logo Bag as often as she wants. Dior Vintage Dioraddict Cloth Handbag $3,731.51 See On Vestiaire Collective