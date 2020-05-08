Lily Collins Just Wore Summer's Most No-Brainer Outfit

From the Met Gala to street sightings, Lily Collins has long been a style star with her personal taste being both timeless and trendy. Take, for example, the actor’s mastery of a one-and-done summer outfit. Last season, Collins wore a linen romper and the look still feels as relevant as it’s ever been. The garment created that ah-ha! moment that made many fashionistas and Collins stans realize that a trusty playsuit is an item their summer wardrobes have been desperately lacking all along. A romper is the more playful, breezier version of a jumpsuit thanks to the shorter length.

As the temperatures continue to rise, many people are starting to crave the much-needed comfort and ease that can be so conveniently provided by the actor’s heat-appropriate running-errands look. As far as summer dressing goes, it doesn’t get much better than the comfort-forward combination of slip-on sneakers, a roomy romper, and an easy crossbody bag. And generally speaking, casual playsuits are notoriously easy to wear and strike that perfect balance between simplicity and style. While the comfortable options pair perfectly with sneakers and slides for some ultimate off-duty styling, more elevated styles can be worn with heeled sandals and evening bags.

BACKGRID

Whether you prefer a short-sleeved, pared-down white number like Collins’ or feel like going for more vibrant, party-ready pieces to celebrate summer in, any romper can be duly regarded as a season-appropriate wardrobe essential. Pay homage to the actor's gold-star outfit by grabbing a similar neutral romper or snag a more colorful floral piece from the selection of enticing options currently available on the market, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.