This Under-$200 Dress Makes For A Cute Re-Emergence Look

The question on everyone’s mind as of late: What will I wear as I re-emerge into society this summer and actually have to put outfits together again? If your styling skills are a tad rusty and creating a put-together look feels impossible (after a year of exclusively wearing joggers and old tees, it’s tough to think outside of the loungewear drawer), take comfort in wearing a simple dress. This one-and-done, often breezy option removes a lot of the styling pressure. For your shopping pleasure, TZR rounded up the best summer dresses under $200, so you can build out your re-emergence wardrobe without blowing your seasonal budget.

If you’re hoping to keep the comfort-over-all mindset you developed in quarantine, you’ll want to keep an eye out for looser silhouettes and garments made of lighter fabrics when dress shopping. Interest piqued? You’ll discover a rust-colored gown from AG Jeans, below, which is basically a relaxed T-shirt in maxi dress form (aka a comfy dresser’s dream come true).

On the other hand, if you feel up for a fashion challenge and want to experiment with Spring and Summer 2021’s dress trends, there are plenty of options to get you back in the styling game. Try nu-in’s white midriff-revealing dress if you’ve been eyeing the controversial cut-out trend. Or, for those who’ve enjoyed the Nap Dress craze started by Hill House Home, Residus offers a blue cotton dress take on the easy-to-wear trend. Scroll ahead to find the 14 best affordable dresses for summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

@Basma for nu-in Tie Halterneck Mini Dress $74.99 Tie-dye will always be in, and this halter-neck frock is a testament to the groovy print’s timeless and fun nature. Buy now

See by Chloe Ruffled Dress $315 $189 The more ruffles, the better. A simple white dress can benefit from this playful detail as this See By Chloé piece proves. Buy now

Rachel Zoe Raquel Dobby Chiffon Mini Dress $365 $183 Are you searching for a wedding guest dress to wear to the summer nuptial you just RSVP’d to? Rachel Zoe’s lavender chiffon mini dress is an ideal option for any upcoming, warm-weather events. Buy now

NU-IN Limited Edition Cut Out Ribbed Midi Dress $61.99 Try your hand — or, erm, your upper midriff? — at the Spring and Summer 2021 cutout trend with this body-hugging white dress from nu-in. Buy now

Mes Demoiselles Valentine Asymmetrical Dress $320 $192 Handkerchief hemlines are due for a comeback and this romantic dress will put you way ahead of the curve. Buy now

Ganni Vichy Wrap Dress $181 $108.60 A checkered moment will never go out of style. In fact, this black and white Ganni wrap dress correlates perfectly with the long-lasting gingham trend that’s been all over Instagram for the past year. Add to cart

Residus Bon Cotton Dress Blue $178 Residus’ cotton dress is heavily reminiscent of Hill House Home’s Nap Dress, meaning it will be as comfy as can be. It’s also the perfect breathable option for hot summer days. Buy now

NU-IN Button Up Puff Sleeve Mini Dress $61.99 With its puff sleeves, smocked waist effect, and soft yellow floral print, this nu-in dress has the same easygoing energy of a laid-back summer day. Buy now

STAUD Shirt Dress $229 $137.40 Ah, the timeless shirtdress. STAUD’s take on the iconic style would pair well with colorful sandals that have a slight heel for some romantic flair. Or, if you’re more inclined to a grunge vibe, try lug sole combat boots. Buy now

Alex Mill Daisy Field Dress In Indigo $198 This dress says, “I watched Little House on the Prairie for the fashion inspo and I’m not afraid to admit it.” In other words, Alex Mill’s Daisy Dress taps into the ever on-trend cottagecore look. Buy now

Amalie Star for nu-in Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress $61.99 Head out for a day of summer-filled activities in this floral midi dress with thin spaghetti straps. Throw on some white sneakers — perhaps a pair of Hailey Bieber’s beloved Nike Air Force 1s — for a fun mix of feminine and sporty aesthetics. Buy now

AG Jeans The Micah Dress $188 For an extremely casual and effortless look, try AG Jeans’ Micah Dress. This flowing maxi is like an extra-long T-shirt dress, making it a true throw-on-and-go option. Buy now

Samsoe Samsoe Rheo Dress in Black Olive $180 With its dark olive color, this high-necked dress from Samsoe Samsoe makes for a great summer date-night look. Pair with statement gold hoops and slim heels. Buy now