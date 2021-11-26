Gabrielle Union Found The Most Unconventional Way To Dress For The Holidays

When you think about holiday dressing, there are a few things that likely come to mind. For some, it may be glitter and sequins. For others, perhaps, a slinky jumpsuit or slip dress. There’s also the easy-peasy cozy sweater and jeans. There is, however, a way to dress beyond the tropes — as evidenced by Gabrielle Union’s Thanksgiving outfit this year, which offered an unconventional take on dressing for the festive months ahead. If you, too, are tired of wearing dresses to your family dinners and other holiday-adjacent gatherings, read on and get inspired by Union’s unconventional dinner party look.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, Union shared a carousel of images on Instagram that showed off her borrowed-from-the-boys holiday outfit from a variety of angles. On top, she wore a basic white tee and layered a striped gray blazer over it. For bottoms, the star opted for a pair of wide-leg pleated pants that you could probably wear to work too. She finished off her simple yet elegant look with a chain necklace and a sleek updo. For Thanksgiving dinner, Union adopted the minimalist aesthetic and kept all of her items within the gray color palette. The outfit felt both comfortable and put-together — so if you’re into the actor’s holiday look, make sure to add it to your saved folder and keep it handy for when you have to put together your next family dinner ensemble.

The biggest takeaway here is that holiday dressing doesn’t always have to follow the traditional blueprint. Union’s ultra wearable combo, for instance, can be suited for many occasions and worn by people of all genders and age groups. As proof, the actor shared a sequence of pictures and videos of herself throughout the night on her Instagram stories. The look turned out to be equally appropriate for a poolside hang, a karaoke session, a drive around the neighborhood, and, of course, a mouth-watering meal.

The makers of the actor’s blazer and pants outfit remain a mystery for the time being — but you can easily recreate her look with similar items available on the workwear market. Are you ready to channel Union’s business-casual vibe for Christmas and beyond? Then keep scrolling to shop the workwear-inspired alternatives, ahead.

