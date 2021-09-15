Jennifer Aniston’s favorite handbags consistently strike that perfect balance between fashion and function. The star has an arsenal of luxe designer bags in her closet from It fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Chanel. She gravitates towards the classic styles in neutral hues, so she can easily work them into her off-duty outfits. That’s why it wasn’t a complete surprise when Aniston debuted her Celine bucket bag while out in Los Angeles on Sept. 13. (It was the second time she wore this exact style, the first time was back in July 2021.) The sleek purse featured a long shoulder strap and came in a boxy shape that felt timeless. Given that the actor has worn it twice so far, it’s safe to say this everyday bag goes with everything.

She brought the bag with her ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! For fans who want to know the exact style she carried, it was Celine’s Small Sangle Bucket Bag in a grained white leather. (Aniston already owns a few bags from the French fashion house, including its Trotteur silhouette.) She paired the accessory with an ankle-grazing smocked bustier dress from Proenza Schouler and wore a pair of strappy black sandals. A simple Ball n Chain pendant necklace from Jessica McCormack, aviator glasses (her go-to), and a face mask from Wolford completed her look.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in July, Aniston toted the Celine cream-colored bag on her shoulder while she was out to a skincare appointment in Los Angeles. For this casual errand run, she paired the roomy accessory with green Nili Lotan pants, a black tee, and a pair of black flip-flop sandals to match. And like Aniston, Jennifer Garner is also a fan of the same exact Celine handbag. She was first spotted carrying the Sangle in December 2015 and since then, has worn it a few more times, whether for a church outing or to kickboxing lessons.

Jennifer Aniston carried the Sangle in white on July 9, 2021.

Garner carried the black Sangle bag on December 10, 2015.

The functional handbag, as evidenced by Aniston and Garner’s love for it, is guaranteed to fit all the essentials you need for work or play. While Aniston’s exact white bag is not available to shop at the moment, there are similar styles available via consignment retailers. You can also purchase the bag brand new, but in a different colorway such as gray or dark green. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop them all, alongside several other bucket bag alternatives.

