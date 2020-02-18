On the final day of London Fashion Week, the sun finally appeared. After three days of clouds, wind, and rain, Winter Storm Dennis finally blew through England, just in time for guests to queue outside of Burberry's Fall/Winter 2020 show, arguably the most important event of London Fashion Week. Editors, buyers, and influencers filed into the cavernous event space to meet a raised stage covered in mirrored tiles. Soon, pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque took the stage with producer Arca, and they began to play sweeping classic pieces — and with that, the show began.

Models streamed down the runway, one quickly following another, all dressed in the designs of Chief Creative Officer Ricardo Tisci, an ode to Burberry's iconic past, but also a nod to Tisci's signature style. "Moving back to London recently, a city I first discovered as a young student, gave me a real sense of nostalgia," Tisci says via the show notes, explaining that this sense of nostalgia was the crucial influence for the collection.

The show flowed through a set of moods — a number of preppy striped polos, remixed and re-cut in unexpected modern iterations. Proceeding these looks were pieces adorned with Burberry's signature print — a tan and red plaid, mixed in differing sizes and scales. But perhaps, the strongest pieces in the collection, which included both men's and women's looks, were the simple, surely executed suits sprinkled throughout the show.

Courtesy Burberry

Suiting has been a trend across fashion weeks for the past few seasons. Most recently in New York, oversized blazers, mismatched suiting separates, and three-piece styles all could be considered runway mainstays. Though Tisci has proved himself masterful at streetwear and splashy styles that have helped propel Burberry to new markets, this season his trim, preppy suits hearkened back to the legacy of Thomas Burberry.

Courtesy Burberry

Courtesy Burberry

Suits ranged in design — some fitted with a vest to match, others were a bit looser by design, and some layered under the brand's trenches and leather coats. But, the range in options seemed to offer the fact that a simple two piece trouser and blazer can be fitted to a range of personal styles. And while the collection stuck mainly to the signature neutrals of the house, pops of green and a number of final metallic dresses served as stark but welcome contrast.

Courtesy Burberry

This season, Burberry also debuted a new bag — the Olympia, which will come in 3 shoulder bag sizes as well as as a crossbody. The sleek, moon-shaped bag is structured, with a thick strap and comes in a range of colors. Surely, in addition to a cool new suit, the style will be a must-have wardrobe addition for fall.

Below, see more from the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, straight from the Burberry runway.

Courtesy Burberry

Courtesy Burberry

Courtesy Burberry

Courtesy Burberry

Courtesy Burberry