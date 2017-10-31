Since breaking into the modeling scene, Kaia Gerber has charted her way to the top via major runway appearances and huge campaigns. Aside from having a budding career, the 19 year old has crafted a signature style, too. Gerber’s best looks always waver between feeling timeless and trendy — she never does too much or too little — which proves she’s a fashion chameleon. The star has mastered that covetable model-off-duty look from the get-go with staples like leggings, crop tees, and fleece jackets. She’s even nailed the whole socks with sandals combination as spotted on her fellow model and friend Kendall Jenner. When Gerber attends fancier functions like award shows, as the life goes for someone famous, her red carpet ensembles always hit the style mark too.

Gerber deftly balances a youthful aesthetic with sophistication, sporting everything from top designers to emerging labels to affordable finds. In a recent Vogue video, Gerber showcased seven outfits she would wear IRL. When you’re done watching, you’ll catch on to what exactly makes the model’s style so classic yet fresh. For more inspiration on how to recreate the model’s effortlessly cool looks, TZR rounded up 25 of Gerber’s best outfits to date.

2021

MEGA/GC Images

The next time you head to your pilates class and want to ditch the sneakers, give Gerber’s outfit formula a try. She wore socks with her Birkenstocks, a pair of Alo Yoga leggings, and a Free People jacket. The laid-back outfit is sporty and comfy.

2021

MEGA/GC Images

Since the start of the the COVID-19 pandemic, the model has fully embraced the comfort-forward loungewear and athleisure style. While stepping out for a pilates class earlier this year, Gerber wore a gray cable knit sweater top from Brandy Melville, Alo Yoga Alosoft yoga pants, and some short UGG booties. She also picked out a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies and her favorite Ava shoulder bag from Celine, which she has in at least four different colors.

2020

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Gerber wore a very Celine-heavy look here that consisted of a checkered tweed Chasseur jacket, mid-rise flared jeans, and a Teen Triomphe bag all from the iconic French fashion house. She finished off the outfit with her favorite Sofia booties from BY FAR and some Ray-Ban aviator frames.

2020

Raymond Hall/GC Images

While leaving the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week, the model wore a polished look that incorporated a jumper from the Marc Jacobs x Magda Archer artist collaboration. She paired the top with high-rise medium flare jeans from RE/DONE, a Loewe wool coat, some black booties from BY FAR, a nylon mini bag from Prada, and a pair of vintage Ralph Lauren sunnies.

2019

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home

During a charity gala, the young model wore a full Khaite outfit that consisted of a daring yet elegant chiffon shirt, flared crepe pants, open-toe shoes, and a red velvet clutch bag from Jimmy Choo. Her mom Cindy Crawford also wore a coordinating all-black look for a matching mother-and-daughter outfit moment.

2019

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Oversize tailoring is beloved by many models and street style stars — and Gerber is a fan, too. While leaving the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021, she wore an ultra baggy blazer from Sacai. She finished off her on-the-go look with some Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers and a leather crossbody bag from Alexander McQueen.

2019

Photo by Say Cheese!/GC Images

The model’s outfits always feel timeless because they incorporate your basic wardrobe staples. Here she wore everyone’s go-to Converse kicks with a pair of denim shorts, a black top, and an oversized mint-colored blazer.

2018

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

While stepping out for a stroll in Paris, the model wore a beige intarsia sweater from Isabel Marant, which she paired with some baggy pants, Dr. Martens 1460 boots, and a monogram satchel bag from Saint Laurent. She accessorized with a buckle nylon belt from 1017 ALYX 9SM and some sleek retro-futurist frames from Roberi & Fraud.

2018

Karwai Tang/WireImage

To receive her Model of the Year award at the 2018 British Fashion Awards ceremony, Gerber opted for a sequin-embroidered silk tulle dress from Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The cutout look was daring and made a statement on the red carpet.

2017

Darren Gerrish/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

For her Fashion Awards 2017 appearance in London, England, the then-budding model wore a head-to-toe Ralph & Russo set. The look was from the label’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection and felt both fancy and playful.

2017

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

While leaving the Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week, Gerber wore a distinctly grungy-chic ensemble. Her OOTD consisted of a crop top from Alice McCall, a checkered A.L.C. skirt, chunky R13 platform boots, and tinted glasses from Vogue Eyewear by Gigi Hadid.

2017

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue

For her 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund show and tea appearance at the Chateau Marmont, the model wore a checkered V-neck midi dress from Veronica Beard’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection. She paired the button-up piece with some strappy white pumps and an acrylic Jean clutch from Edie Parker, which now happens to be on sale at 60% off.

2017

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Hudson Jeans

When she hosted a Spring/Summer 2018 press preview for Hudson jeans, Gerber leaned into the rockstar glam aesthetic. She wore a full Hudson look, of course, which included the wax-coated skinny jeans and a denim cape jacket. Her swanky ensemble was completed with an embellished corset top from Giorgio Armani and Christian Louboutin Iriza pumps.

2017

James Devaney/WireImage

While taking a stroll with her friend in New York City, the model wore a chunky knit sweater from H&M, camo pants from Nili Lotan, and some trusty lace-up boots from Dr. Martens. She finished off her off-duty look with some Elizabeth and James sunnies.

2017

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gerber looked chic and sparkly in her Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress at the Her Time Omega event during Paris Fashion Week. She paired the high-low dress with some mesh pumps from Jimmy Choo and a sleek Omega watch.

2017

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

While in Paris, the model wore a casual errands-running look that consisted of red pinstripe pants by The Kooples, some velvet pumps from the same brand, a mini bag from Stalvey, and a pair of Elizabeth and James sunnies.

2017

Pierre Suu/GC Images

An all-black dinner outfit is easy to replicate. Copy Gerber’s look by opting for a two-piece crop top and pants set. She wore the Alice McCall ensemble with croc-embossed Frēda Salvador mules and an embroidered velvet bag from Prada.

2017

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The model stepped out while wearing a cute daytime outfit. To add some edge to her mini dress from Réalisation Par, Gerber styled it with chunky R13 platform boots and a cropped moto jacket from Laer.

2017

Venturelli/Getty Images

The quintessential mom-and-daughter duo hypnotized the crowd with another outfit-coordinating moment at a party. Gerber wore a couture gown from Atelier Versace’s Spring 2017 collection while Crawford wore a Versace dress.

2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Gerber’s red carpet outfits are always on point. Here, she wore a silver mini dress from Aadnevik’s Fall 2017 collection and some gladiator-inspired, crystal sandals from Sergio Rossi.

2017

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Never underestimate the power of a good hat. Gerber wore a leather cap from Gigi Burris with her ribbed white crop top and matching wine-colored pants from Cotton Citizen. A pair of white Freda Salvador mule completed the look.

2017

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

When in doubt, wear all black. Gerber arrived to a book launch party in a leather romper from Manokhi, which she styled with her Ash combat boots. Her other moody accessories were a Stalvey mini tote and a leather Baker Boy cap from Ruslan Baginskiy.

2017

Splash News

For the Fenty by Rihanna x Puma show in New York City, Gerber showed up in the ultimate cool-girl look. She wore a one-shoulder bandeau top from Are You Am I and camo printed pants from I.AM.GIA. She finished off the outfit with a pair of classic Nike Cortez white sneakers and her trusty leather mini tote by Stalvey.

2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

It never hurts to keep it classic at fancy events. Gerber’s strapless red dress works for the red carpet or as a wedding guest look.

2017

Getty Images

A gray cropped tee coupled with black skinny jeans is a universal outfit anyone can pull off. Though the 2021 Gerber might style this look with a Celine bag and a sophisticated blazer, this throwback outfit shows the model hasn’t deviated much from her go-to pieces.