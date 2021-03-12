Katie Holmes’ Floral Dress Manifests 3 Major Spring 2021 Trends

When stepping out for her daily coffee ritual, Katie Holmes likes to stick to the reliable, foolproof pieces she has in her wardrobe — think the Blythe trench coat from Khaite or a pair of white sneakers from Saucony. As the weather starts to shift to spring, the actor also rotates in her go-to seasonal pieces to match. In fact, Holmes, in a floral print dress, was one of spring’s earliest greeters when she stepped out earlier this week. For dresses, the actor always visibly gravitates towards mixed prints and floral patterns, striking that perfect balance between elegance and memorability.

During her coffee (or tea) run on March 10, Holmes wore a billowing patchwork number from her favorite boho brand Ulla Johnson that acted as a visual representation of several Spring/Summer 2021 trends: the flow-y silhouette, the puff sleeves, and a playful cutout design. She got a head start on seasonal dressing by pairing the warm-weather look with Common Projects white kicks and the mini suede Daria Chain bag from Chloe, which she has worn every single day this week. Though Holmes can be considered the reigning queen of outerwear street styles (exhibit A and exhibit B), she decided to leave her favorite coats behind on this balmy day.

Holmes is a loyal fan of Ulla Johnson, which was founded in 1998, and has been spotted in the free-spirited brand as far back as 2016. Over the years, the actor’s tried every trendy piece from Ulla Johnson such as acid-wash tapered jeans — she was photographed in them during the label’s Fall/Winter 2020 presentation — balloon-sleeved blouses, and printed dresses similar to the cutout number pictured above. Celebs, including Keira Knightley and Lucy Hale, are also avid supporters of the New York-based designer.

The best news here is that this particular patchwork dress on Holmes, dubbed Suki, is available to shop — and this piece will become a worthy, versatile addition to your Spring/Summer 2021 wardrobe. Wear the dress with a pair of classic white Keds, the way Holmes did, or spice up the feminine piece with a sock-and-heel combo — if you feel like leaning into more than one trend at the same time. Shop the Suki dress, below, as well as similar options.

