These Are The 24 Most Popular Handbags This Year

Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior: All makers of iconic handbags that every fashion lover aspires to have in their closet. If you’ve ever been curious about which designer bag tops the style set’s most-wanted list, you needn’t wonder anymore. Luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective has provided TZR with the inside scoop on their top-selling handbags of 2021 so far — from Louis Vuitton’s Speedy to Fendi’s Baguette to Gucci’s Dionysus. We spoke to Soohee Cho, former director of merchandising at Vestiaire Collective, to get tips on best practices when it comes to making a designer handbag investment.

Though it may seem risky to invest in a handbag (especially one that’s not brand new), Cho explains that this can actually be a smart financial move. "Iconic bags are the epitome of timeless style, quality, and beauty,” she says. “These bags are not only great investments in terms of elevating style, but they often have higher resale values, making them a smart financial investment. For example, select Hermès Birkins from 2012 in very good condition have been sold for more than the original price of purchase."

And don’t worry if the bag was huge years ago — this often makes it more valuable in the long run. "Iconic bags are reissued and reinterpreted by the luxury houses every so often,” Cho says. This means owning an ‘It’ bag is like owning a piece of history in its original form. There is something very cool about that. Also, we think it's always a good idea to invest in items you love, regardless of when it was most popular." If the bag makes you happy and you feel great wearing it, that counts more than predictions about its monetary value.

Buying & Selling Iconic Handbags

That said, when you do get tired of an old handbag, it’s worth looking into the resale market. "It’s best to purge when you are ready to let it go,” Cho suggests. What tends to resell the best? "The Chanel Timeless, Louis Vuitton Speedy, Hermès Birkin, and Kelly as well as Balenciaga's City bags are a few of the top-ranked and best-selling on Vestiaire Collective,” she reveals. “Exclusive colors, materials, or limited-edition bags are all factors that can determine a higher resale value."

If you’re looking to purchase a cult status bag to potentially sell later, pay attention to the details. "When purchasing a bag, be sure to assess quality, desirability, and rarity, as these three metrics can increase the value when you are ready to sell it,” Cho says. “When selling an item, there are two major rules to keep in mind. First, take care of your bag by keeping it in its original storage when you aren’t using it, and keep the accessories it came with, such as the dust bag and authenticity card. Second, sell through a trusted site such as Vestiaire Collective that helps monitor the community, so it is a safe place to sell and make purchases."

For the inspiration you need to expand your collection, here are the 24 most popular handbags sold on Vestiaire Collective between January 1 and August 31, 2021.

Most Popular Handbags

24. Furla, Metropolis

23. Givenchy, Antigona

22. Gucci, Soho

21. Louis Vuitton, Alma

20. Gucci, Ophidia

19. Marc Jacobs, Snapshot

18. Gucci, Bamboo

17. Valentino Garavani, Rockstud

16. Louis Vuitton, Keepall

15. Dior, Saddle Bag

14. Prada, Re-Nylon

13. Dior, Lady Dior

12. Gucci, Dionysus

11. Gucci, GG Marmont

10. Gucci, Jackie Vintage

9. Longchamp, Le Pliage

8. Louis Vuitton, Noé

7. Prada, Tessuto Nylon

6. Stella McCartney, Falabella

5. Louis Vuitton, Pochette Accessoires

4. Fendi, Baguette

3. Balenciaga, City Bag

2. Louis Vuitton, Neverfull

1. Louis Vuitton, Speedy