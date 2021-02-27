Bella Hadid's Latest Outfit Confirms You Shouldn't Donate This Denim Piece Yet

It's no secret Bella Hadid looks great in everything. The model can go from wearing an outfit reminiscent of the '90s to ensembles that look look thrifted with that hard-to-find vintage twist. Her latest fashion conquest is one of her most ambitious looks yet, a take on the Canadian tuxedo that featured Hadid in a form-fitting denim vest paired with matching jeans. While out in New York City on Feb. 25, the model wore the Ava Vest from EB Denim over her camel turtleneck. In keeping up with the denim theme, she donned similar toned straight-leg jeans and opted to carry to her light-wash denim jacket in hand rather than wear it.

Breaking the ongoing blue streak was her Adidas x Wales Bonner tan suede sneakers. Since their release at the end of last year, the Adidas kicks, which was part of a sportswear brand collaboration with British designer Grace Wales Bonner, have quickly become a must-have. She finished the look with a pair of vintage Chanel sunglasses and her beloved Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Panda Pochette. If the denim vest on Hadid looks familiar, it's probably because EB Denim has been all over your Instagram feed. Influencers and celebrities alike can't get enough of the brand. This past summer, their baggy boyfriend jean with chain-embellishments quickly became a summer fashion phenomenon.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The coveted designs in the label are the brainchild of designer Elena Bonvicini, who founded EB Denim in 2016 while she was still in high school. "I would make cutoff shorts from old men's jeans," she told TZR via email in a previous interview. The designer, who once upcycled thrifted denim as a hobby has now turned her passion into a blooming business. The garments themselves are all sourced and handmade in Los Angeles. Shop Hadid's exact vest, as well as other pieces, below to get her street style look.

