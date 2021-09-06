Can I wear this to work? is a question you likely find yourself pondering less and less these days. Whether you’re commuting back into the office or still connect with your coworkers via a tiny camera lens on your laptop, you know the 9-to-5 environment over the past few years has noticeably shifted to a more informal atmosphere — and that’s primarily translated through work attire. Fitted pencil skirts are a thing of the past, blazers are more slouchy and less restrained, and briefcases are being replaced with cool totes. In fact, the best handbags for work aren’t just intended for the office anymore — they have you covered for running errands, weekend trips, and just about everything in-between.

While itty bitty bags have taken up prime real estate in the closets of editors and influencers alike over the past few seasons (chalk it up to Jacquemus’ cult-favorite Le Chiquito Bag), it turns out, according to the Fall/Winter 2021 collections, oversized, roomy bags are taking the spotlight. This notion that the larger, the better was exhibited at shows like Marni (shown below), Khaite, Gabriela Hearst, and 3.1 Phillip Lim — which each displayed its own take on the emerging handbag trend. Luckily, you won’t have a problem fitting all your personal possessions into these chic iterations — laptop, chargers, notebooks, and makeup included. Even better news: They won’t resemble a stuffy briefcase in any way.

Marni

Heading back into the office in the coming months? Treat yourself to a new bag. Ahead, take a look at 10 of the best handbags for work, which also happen to be super chic.

