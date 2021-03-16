Like the it-Girls who wear them, certain trending items also possess a similar je ne sais quoi essence. Such was the case for Hill House Home’s Nap Dress (the breezy piece definitely ruled your Instagram feed throughout all of 2020) and, now, it looks style connoisseurs have christened a new item into the club of fashion must-haves. On March 15, Jennifer Aniston wore Louis Vuitton’s Coussin bag in black — an item that’s been popping up in outfit pics from in-the-know influencers, musicians, and models alike — and helped cement this puffy logo purse as an essential accessory for spring 2021.

Aniston stepped out in Los Angeles while wearing a subdued look that exuded her signature low-key, casual style (she loves a darker-toned color palette). The actor donned a pair of fitted medium-wash blue jeans, a black and gray heathered sweater, and a pair of wheat-colored sunnies from Hoorsenbuhs. Unsurprisingly, Aniston also sported a pair of her favorite footwear: neutral white sneaks. However, with its embossed logo print and oversized silhouette, her black and puffy Louis Vuitton bag can be tagged as her look’s hero piece. Aniston carrying statement handbags is not a new look for the actor, but her latest purse stands out from the rest due to it possessing that certain exciting buzz that only comes from a soon-to-be-legendary item.

The 52-year-old actor is the latest high-profile fashionista to wear the Coussin bag. Mega-influencer Chiara Ferragni donned the trending bag (in a bright Kelly green) earlier in Feb., as did Berlin-based DJ Peggy Gou. Style icon Aimee Song owns a white Coussin bag while model Sharon Alexie frequently sports the olive green option. As to why the pillow-like handbag has become every style enthusiasts’ fave, look to its large and functional design, which will be sought-after qualities this season according to 2021 bag trend reports.

It-Girls With The Louis Vuitton Coussin Bag: Chiara Ferragni

It-Girls With The Louis Vuitton Coussin Bag: Peggy Gou

It-Girls With The Louis Vuitton Coussin Bag: Aimee Song

It-Girls With The Louis Vuitton Coussin Bag: Sharon Alexie

There are infinite outfit formulas to experiment with when styling the trending Coussin handbag. If you wish to lean into the logomania frenzy, try an ensemble like Ferragni's, which features a statement coat that also showcases the brand's signature LV logo. Or, go for a more neutral look like Alexie's or Aniston’s and opt for clothing colors in dark hues and basic blacks. The designer handbag is currently sold out on the Louis Vuitton website due to the item's off-the-charts buzzy nature, but there's no need for dismay. The spring must-have accessory is available to shop via the luxury consignment retailers, below. In addition, shop similar puffy it-Girl bags.

