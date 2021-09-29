The Top 5 Everyday Bags Jennifer Aniston Carries

When it comes to accessories, especially handbags, Jennifer Aniston has a well-rounded collection. If you see her carrying a purse, chances are it is a sought-after style that appeals to minimalists. Her daily rotation between elevated bucket bags and crossbody styles all have one quality in common: functionality. You will rarely see Aniston running to her beauty or hair appointments with a clutch, or any miniature-sized bag, for that matter. Aniston’s everyday bags must fit all of her essentials — something you can likely relate to as you stuff your own work tote with a laptop, water bottle, and workout sneakers.

Aside from practicality, you’ll notice that many of Aniston’s handbags are from luxury brands like Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valextra (Meghan Markle recently added this label into her collection), Celine, and Hermès. This is because she considers handbags investment items — she opts for the elegant classics that will last for seasons, if not years. Instead of gravitating towards trendy pastry-inspired bags or of-the-moment colors, the actor sticks to neutral tones like brown and black, that match with all her outfits. Hence, Aniston’s personal style will always remain timeless.

Aniston wears her functional handbags with everything, from flowing maxi dresses to pinstripe suiting co-ords. This shows that each of her accessories contains endless styling potential. Read on to see, and shop, the actor’s top five favorite handbag styles and take notes of how she works them into her ensembles.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Celine Small Sangle Bucket Bag

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

One of the most recent additions to Aniston’s handbag rotation is the Celine Sangle bucket bag. She carried the style in September 2021, ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (pictured above), and another time in July 2021 while out and about in Los Angeles. The actor actually owns several bags from Celine, including a style called the Big Bag Bucket, which she wore nonstop in 2018.

She styles this accessory with everything, from a tee and jeans look to a billowy dress, taking advantage of its endless versatility. Since bucket bags come in a timeless silhouette and can safely hold all your daily essentials — a quality that makes it a great everyday purse — this design won’t become obsolete after one season. Although her exact white, Celine Sangle bag is not available to shop right now, you can get your hands on the same design in a slightly darker beige color, below.

Louis Vuitton Coussin Bag

GAMR / BACKGRID

Back in March 2021, the actor donned a casual look, which consisted of blue jeans and a sweater, complete with a black Coussin bag from Louis Vuitton. The bag’s trio of inside compartments make it easy to organize your everyday essentials while its puffy design and monogram embossing give it that fashionable stamp of approval. Though the purse comes in fun colors like Kelly green, Aniston stuck to her go-to moody shade, so it would match with all her ensembles. (Emma Stone also loves her black, Coussin crossbody bag.)

Chanel Classic Flap Bag

(+) RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Chanel’s classic Flap bag is a coveted must-have piece in every fashion gal’s closet. The style remains consistently en vogue year after year, which is why Aniston has one in her accessories collection. She owns the medium-sized iteration of this bag in smooth black lambskin with diamond quilting. The bag is big enough to fit all the essentials without appearing too weighty or bulky, which makes it equally appropriate for both daytime and nighttime wear. The actor, for example, likes to wear hers across the body paired with a blazer and straight-leg pants.

Hermès Verrou Bag

BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham love their Birkins, but for Aniston it’s all about Hermès’ Verrou style. The actor opted for this understated, classy purse while leaving a beauty appointment back in May 2021. The Verrou doesn’t have that immediate recognition factor compared to a Birkin or Kelly. Instead, Aniston chose to lean into its smart, “if you know, you know” aesthetic. Plus, the elegant accessory let her go hands-free — Aniston wore the bag across her body, as she often does.

For the fashion history buffs out there, the Verrou was first released as a clutch in 1938 and features an unconventional door lock-like clasp. Aniston also owns a few other styles from Hermès, including its Massai handbag and Etriviere tote.

Valextra Twist Shoulder Bag

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Valextra bags, too, are the epitome of understated, logo-less luxury, which is very much in line with Aniston’s style ethos. She has been wearing the Italian brand’s minimalist styles for well over a decade, stepping out with at least six Valextra handbags since 2008. In October 2019, pictured above, the celeb toted her black Twist shoulder bag and paired it with a pinstripe pantsuit from Alexander McQueen and a pair of aviator glasses from Ray-Ban.

Valextra’s Twist Shoulder bag has an asymmetric top flap and features two central compartments. It also has an internal pocket with the label’s signature V cutout, which is made to safely hold easy-to-lose items like cards and cloakroom tickets. Aniston’s black style is sold out, but you can get your hands on the same bag in either white or military green.