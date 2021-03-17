Emma Roberts' Spring Jacket Can Easily Integrate Into Any Outfit

Say transitional outerwear and you might conjure up images of trench coats, denim jackets, or lightweight windbreakers first. This season, there’s one other option to consider adding into your winter-to-spring outerwear rotation: quilted, patchwork jackets. There comes a time when these vivid, eye-catching patterns reliably become a seasonal favorite and Emma Roberts, who wore a patchwork jacket on March 15, appropriately reminded us of this. As a new mom (she gave birth to Rhodes Robert Hedlund two months ago), she likes to go for a casual yet on-trend aesthetic — just look at her floral mini dress and bootie combo — that is easy to integrate into everyday life.

Her Lizzie jacket from designer Rachel Antonoff reflected this effortless vibe. The trendy piece (patchwork was everywhere for Fall/Winter 2020) paired well with her loose-fitting distressed jeans, graphic tee, and clog slippers from Jenni Kayne. As described on the retailer’s site, the patchwork jacket print was by artist Erik Goldberg and it featured a round club collar as well as a storm flap and elbow patches. The outerwear was busy in terms of colors and prints, but not in an in-your-face way. It was most definitely the statement piece in Roberts’ “I’m going to the grocery store” ensemble. To complete her eclectic mom-off-duty look, she wore a black crossbody bag from Claire V., a pair of honeycomb acetate frames from Taylor Morris, and a floral reusable face mask from Enro.

BACKGRID

This is the second time Roberts has worn her springtime jacket this week. A day prior, she stepped out with her baby boy while in the jacket and wore the same Taylor Morris sunglasses. She styled that outfit with jeans and Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers. Clearly, the actor has a go-to uniform when leaving the house and her versatile patchwork outerwear is the perfect piece to add intrigue to any outfit. Though you could very well make your own quilted jacket for spring, for those who want to leave it to the pros, you can shop Roberts’ exact outerwear, plus similar options, below. Give your beige trenches and denim jackets a break this season in favor of these colorful, grandma-inspired pieces.

