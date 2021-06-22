The Bag Hailey Bieber & Emily Ratajkowski Love Is $65 For Amazon Prime Day

Thanks to a fan club of fashion girls and a unique shoulder strap that closely resembles a flaky croissant, JW Pei’s Gabbi Bag has developed a reputation as the It-bag for Summer 2021. If you’re not familiar with the purse, look to street style artiste Emily Ratajkowski, who, as of late, can’t leave the house without one of her Gabbi Bags tucked under her arm. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Ratajowksi’s JW Pei bag is on sale right now for $6 dollars off its standard price of $72. For today only, the purse, which already feels like one of those rare finds that’s more expensive than its actual price, retails for $65. Can you think of a better way to celebrate the summer solstice than by getting your hands on the season’s trendiest accessory at a major discount? Probably not!

Ratajkowski owns three different color variations of JW Pei’s Gabbi Bag — buttery yellow, crisp orange, and a mustard-y golden shade called “beer.” In line with her natural tendency for style experimentation (e.g. her sultry take on the Canadian Tuxedo), EmRata plays with several different outfit formulas when carrying her bags from the Los Angeles-based brand. She wore a simple Gauge 81 bodycon dress and a baseball cap from Rowing Blazers with her orange Gabbi Bag. That’s not to say the model doesn’t also don dressier looks when wearing her beloved purse. In an Instagram post from May 14, Ratajkowski carried her vivid yellow Gabbi Bag with a LBD from Aya Muse. (The accessory’s color also happened to be a joyful and leading color trend for 2021.)

(+) Gotham/GC Images (+) MEGA/GC Images (+) Best Image/BACKGRID INFO 1/3

Ratajkowski’s Instagram also caught Hailey Bieber’s eye — the supermodel commented, “Wow 😍,” on the outfit post from mid-May. This may have even inspired Bieber to snag one of the ruched vegan leather purses for herself because she now owns the Gabbi Bag in a light, off-white shade and wore it while in Paris. Best of all? Her exact Gabbi Bag is also a part of JW Pei’s discounts for Amazon Prime Day. If you’re a fan of Bieber’s recent Parisian look, simply check the coupon box next to the listed price on the bag’s product page, add the item to your digital cart, and you’re set to receive $6 off.

The JW Pei Amazon Prime Day deals don’t stop at the Gabbi Bag: three other purses from the supermodel-approved line are also participating in the timely sales. The Envelope Crossbody Bag is 21% off, for a grand total of $49, while the sleek Fae Bag is $56 instead of $61. If you’ve been eyeing the 2021 handbag trend of minimalist and effortless silhouettes, try JW Pei’s Mini Flap Bag at $5 off its usual $62 price tag. To access all those sweet deals, head to JW Pei’s digital storefront on amazon.com, or scroll ahead to browse a selection of the on-sale bags. Be sure to shop quickly, however, as the deal is for today June 22 only.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.