Both Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Lopez Own This Versatile Work Bag

Angelina Jolie is a Hollywood actor, philanthropist, and mother who is always on the go. When she’s not attending important functions like Variety’s Power of Women event, the actor makes time for errands and hangs out with her children. Since she is so busy, she needs durable and stylish purses that can contain all her necessities for the day. Hence, she’s built an admirable collection of work bags. Jolie’s latest addition to the rotation is a Sesia handbag from Loro Piana, which she has worn nonstop. This structured style joins her other everyday classics like her versatile Dior crossbody and her minimalist Celine tote.

On Oct. 12, Jolie went solo shopping at a vintage designer clothing store called Catwalk in Fairfax, Los Angeles. Her outfit for the day consisted of a casual robe-like coat and slim, dark gray pants. She completed the look with her Loro Piana Sesia bag and a gold watch. The following day, Jolie attended a book signing for Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide For Youth at the Skylight Bookstore in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. For this outing, she styled a gray sweater, worn off one shoulder, with a dressy white midi skirt and beige heels. Her Loro Piana bag, once again, made an appearance.

Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID

PeBu / BACKGRID

It’s clear that Jolie has relied heavily on her versatile structured handbag in the last few days. The minimalist style matches with her every outfit and has an elegant silhouette. It even features metal feet on the bottom, so the purse stands upright no matter where you drop it. (You’ll never have to worry about it looking sloppy on your desk or chair.) The Sesia Bag comes in a variety of colors, too, like seafoam blue, eucalyptus green, and a crocodile print. And though Jolie owns the medium size, the bag comes in a small or extra large.

The practical purse has caught the attention of other celebrities, too. Jennifer Lopez’s transitional outfits have included this effortless-to-style bag. Plus, Emma Roberts previously wore the bag and commented on the feminine elegance and craftsmanship of it on her Instagram. Furthermore, according to the Fall 2021 runway trends, structured bags are on the rise, so you’ll definitely want to invest in one this season.

Jolie’s handbag is perfect for work or as a daily, wear-everywhere accessory because of its functional size and durability. Shop the Sesia style, ahead, along with other stylish variations you can carry for both work and play.

