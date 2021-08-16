Last February, designer Kim Jones made his fall ready-to-wear debut as Fendi’s artistic director with an effortlessly wearable collection. TZR editors foresaw items like the fashion house’s oversized fuzzy and fringed coats and inventive leather purses as the season’s breakout pieces. It wouldn’t be long before celebrities and those with a penchant for buzzy designer goodies got their hands on the trendy items. And now as fall weather inches closer, those predictions are proving to be true. On Aug. 15, Jennifer Lopez carried Fendi’s First Small bag in pink from the autumn runway collection, thereby confirming the asymmetrical crossbody as a standout success.

As for the other sartorial components of her weekend outfit, J.Lo chose an effortless combo that’s become a go-to outfit formula amongst celebrities: a matching set. Hers was from Emilio Pucci and consisted of three pieces: a bandeau crop top, a silk button-down, and a pair of straight-leg trousers — all of which boasted the same white and periwinkle, conchiglie (the Italian word for shell) pattern. Always one to showcase her mastery of accessories, Lopez opted for a pair of golden, square sunnies by Gucci, several medallion necklaces from Foundrae, and oversized hoop earrings. On her shoulder, of course, sat her blush Fendi crossbody bag, which was a welcome neutral touch alongside her printed, three-piece ensemble. The purse also served as a nice style break for the star, who tends to carry oversized bags.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The new season First Small bag from Fendi is the latest purse to join Lopez’s ever-growing collection of trendy handbags. Just last week, while out to dinner with beau Ben Affleck, Lopez carried Loro Piana’s oversized Sesia handbag, which was an artful nod to the fall 2021 trend of structured macro carryalls. As for one of her more classic tried and trues, the multi-hyphenate is seldom spotted without the Holy Grail of designer purses, a Hermès Birkin Bag, in hand. She’s such a fan of the legendary purse, she brings it with her everywhere — even when en route to a boxing class.

Circling back to Lopez’s latest handbag acquisition, her funky Fendi purse is available in five different colorways — light pink (which happens to be her particular fave), deep black, creamy chocolate, light caramel, and buttery khaki. You’ll find the full assortment below. While investing in the purse is certainly not a decision to be taken lightly (the crossbody bag carries a $2,650 price tag), the accessory welcomes itself to various styling opportunities. For example, pair the soon-to-be-everywhere purse with a coordinating printed set, as Lopez did, or lean into an autumnal vibe and style with trousers and a chunky knit sweater.

