Irina Shayk, Dua Lipa, & Kendall Jenner All Own This New It Bag

Sometimes, it almost feels like celebrities and fashion gals fall for the same items and just can’t help but wear them on repeat. After all, even those who have seemingly endless wardrobe options tend to gravitate towards certain brands and designs more so than others. (Case in point: Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone with their beloved Lous Vuitton Coussin, or Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski with ultra affordable JW Pei bags.) A new style that is now catching the attention of celebrities and fashion gals is Irina Shayk’s Burberry Olympia bag. The model has been wearing this handbag the most over the past few months, most recently stepping out with it once again and thus solidifying the item’s It bag status.

On Aug. 19, the model, who just returned from her vacation in Ibiza, arrived at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles with a small Burberry Olympia bag clutched to her body. The bag first dropped via a star-studded campaign in May of this year, and Shayk has worn it at least 11 times since then. As for the rest of her outfit, she opted for an all-black look that day that consisted of a monogram-embroidered tee from Burberry, black denim shorts, and a pair of black loafers with silver hardware across the upper. Shayk topped off her OOTD with a pair of sleek rectangular sunnies from CELINE that added a tasteful finishing touch.

Shayk is not the only celebrity partial to the brand’s newly released style. Other trendsetters like Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner also wore the bag on multiple occasions, seamlessly incorporating it in their off-duty looks. Jenner even starred in the Inez and Vinoodh-lensed campaign for the new iconic style — so it’s safe to say the bag holds a special place in her heart, too.

The bag comes in a variety of colors and shoulder strap options so there’s definitely something to suit your taste — be it a chunky palladium-plated chain or a leather handle with gold straps all over. Below, shop the exact styles worn by three celebrities, alongside additional fun options currently available on the market. For those wanting to peruse the full range of Olympia bags, head over to the brand’s website and scroll away.

