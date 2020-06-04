(Shopping)
35 Black-Owned Handbag Brands To Support Now & Forever
You need these on your radar.
One of the major topics that has emerged from the Black Lives Matter movement is the representation of Black-owned businesses in the retailer space (both physical and virtual) and the power consumers have in deciding where, and how, to spend their money. For those who feel inspired by Aurora James' national 15 Percent Pledge, an initiative established in June 2020 that calls on retailers to dedicate 15 percent of shelf space to Black-owned brands, you, too, can make a similar pledge on an individual level. It's as simple as saying, "I'll buy more from Black-owned brands, like shopping Black-owned handbags or ordering from Black-owned restaurants."
Whether or not you're in the market for a new purse at the moment, taking stock of where your fashion items come from is crucial to investing in the economic success of Black brands. The decision to support any Black-owned company, now and forever, puts money back in the hands of Black designers, who have been historically overlooked in the fashion world. In addition to discovering new brands here or on Instagram, resources such as We Buy Black and Black Owned Everything (FYI: Beyoncé's stylist launched this online retailer) provide accessible methods to finding Black-owned purses, clothing, and lifestyle brands to support.
Aurora James' Brother Vellies and Telfar Clemens' eponymous label, both included below, might already be in your wardrobe, but Agnes Baddoo's accessories label, or Sade Mims' beautifully sustainable brand EDAS, might still be under your radar. Though the handbag brands below don't constitute an exhaustive list of the talented Black purse designers out there, it's a place to start your search.
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Okapi
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Korédé
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Tree Fairfax
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Peryton
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Sarep + Rose
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Shekudo
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Kayadua
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Helmer
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Anima Iris
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Zaaf Collection
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Want Les Essentials
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: ROOP
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Vavvoune
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Brother Vellies
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Bruce Glen
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Love, Cortnie
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Agnes Baddoo
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: EDAS
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Cheyennekimora
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: ASHYA
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Bouswari
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Telfar
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Laurus
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Soul Seed
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Yvonne Kone
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Tote&Carry
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Melah Boutique
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Petit Kouraj
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: MWR Collection
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Brandon Blackwood
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: AAKS
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Mateo
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Ree Projects
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: F&W Style
Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Kintu New York
