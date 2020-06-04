35 Black-Owned Handbag Brands To Support Now & Forever

One of the major topics that has emerged from the Black Lives Matter movement is the representation of Black-owned businesses in the retailer space (both physical and virtual) and the power consumers have in deciding where, and how, to spend their money. For those who feel inspired by Aurora James' national 15 Percent Pledge, an initiative established in June 2020 that calls on retailers to dedicate 15 percent of shelf space to Black-owned brands, you, too, can make a similar pledge on an individual level. It's as simple as saying, "I'll buy more from Black-owned brands, like shopping Black-owned handbags or ordering from Black-owned restaurants."

Whether or not you're in the market for a new purse at the moment, taking stock of where your fashion items come from is crucial to investing in the economic success of Black brands. The decision to support any Black-owned company, now and forever, puts money back in the hands of Black designers, who have been historically overlooked in the fashion world. In addition to discovering new brands here or on Instagram, resources such as We Buy Black and Black Owned Everything (FYI: Beyoncé's stylist launched this online retailer) provide accessible methods to finding Black-owned purses, clothing, and lifestyle brands to support.

Aurora James' Brother Vellies and Telfar Clemens' eponymous label, both included below, might already be in your wardrobe, but Agnes Baddoo's accessories label, or Sade Mims' beautifully sustainable brand EDAS, might still be under your radar. Though the handbag brands below don't constitute an exhaustive list of the talented Black purse designers out there, it's a place to start your search.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Okapi

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Korédé

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Tree Fairfax

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Peryton

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Sarep + Rose

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Shekudo

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Kayadua

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Helmer

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Anima Iris

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Zaaf Collection

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Want Les Essentials

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: ROOP

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Vavvoune

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Brother Vellies

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Bruce Glen

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Love, Cortnie

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Agnes Baddoo

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: EDAS

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Cheyennekimora

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: ASHYA

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Bouswari

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Telfar

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Laurus

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Soul Seed

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Yvonne Kone

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Tote&Carry

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Melah Boutique

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Petit Kouraj

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: MWR Collection

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Brandon Blackwood

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: AAKS

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Mateo

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Ree Projects

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: F&W Style

Black-Owned Handbag Brands: Kintu New York