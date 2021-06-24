This Tiny New It-Bag Was Just Spotted On Blackpink's Jisoo

Micro bags became a fashion sensation when designer Simon Porte Jacquemus released the Le Chiquito in his Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Since then, palm-sized accessories have popped up throughout the seasons, with the latest being Dior’s Micro Bags launch. The new collection features the fashion house’s iconic styles — the Lady Dior, Saddle, Caro, and Dior 30 Montaigne — shrunk to about five inches. One of the first celebs to get their hands on the tiny styles was Blackpink’s Jisoo, who posed with a Micro Lady Dior Bag in an Instagram photo.

As the luxury house’s global brand ambassador, Jisoo, of course, had her pick of the accessories. She chose the adorable mini Lady Dior bag ($3,550) in a blush color crafted from Rose des Vents lambskin. The Blackpink member tied her hair up with a translucent ribbon and kept her makeup neutral to match her bag. To prove the designer piece could be worn for every occasion, and with any outfit, she dressed down in a puff-sleeve blouse and blue jeans. Jisoo added a personal touch to her micro bag with a knitted carrot handbag chain. The miniature design joins Jisoo’s endless collection of handbags from the label — she also owns the Dior Book Tote, Bobby Bag, and ABCDior bag.

If you’re wondering what exactly fits into one of the tiny purses, according to the product description it can hold small essentials — think a lipstick, credit cards, or AirPods. You may have to play Tetris to get the items to fit into your mini bags, but on the plus side, you’ll never overpack when leaving the house. In addition to Jisoo, another star who loves miniature accessories is singer Lizzo. Her tiny Valentino purse at the AMAs in 2019 went viral while other fashion houses like Fendi and Chanel have released their own iterations of the fun bag trend.

Shop Dior’s classic bags in their mini counterparts, below. The collection features the pieces in various colors from neutrals to a pop of red and some bags even have pearl embellishments. Jisoo’s exact design is still available to shop, though likely not for long as more people catch wind of Dior’s new drop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.