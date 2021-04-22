Out of all the comfort-centric styles that have risen to fashion supremacy — think breezy wide-leg pants and inventive takes on loungewear — the house slipper look is the most comfortable of them all. With an open-back design and lack of a heel, the best pair of summer slides are like flip-flops more comfortable, more refined sister shoe. They’re easy to put on — all you need to do is slide your feet into them — and there’s an abundance of high-fashion options on the market that make the flat footwear feel as elevated as can be. Angelina Jolie, who recently wore black knotted slides, can even attest to the shoe’s abilities to create a transcendent and sophisticated outfit.

Slides made appearances at the Spring 2021 runway presentations of Gabriela Hearst, Chloé, and Balenciaga, which promptly lead to the footwear trend of unfussy house slippers. Several designer options — like Chloé’s logomania-inspired flat mule and Saint Laurent’s black woven slides — made for fancy takes on the slipper trend. (You’ll find both options available to shop below.) If you’re hoping to stick with a more forgiving footwear budget, there are plenty of slides on the market that retail for under $200 too. Take ZOU XOU’s black and white checkerboard slides, for example. As for how to style them, lean into the shoe’s carefree vibe and try the celebrity-approved socks and sandals look — it’s a tried-and-true casual combo. If you’re hoping to dress up your pair of slides, rock them with your favorite pair of tailored pants or a printed maxi dress. Keep scrolling to discover 14 of TZR’s top summer slide selects that navigate that fine line between luxury and comfort.

