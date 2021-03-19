Cardi B Owns This Famous Designer Bag In A Supersized Version & It’s Fab

Cardi B has never been shy about her love for all things designer. In her music, she has repeatedly referenced brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci, and Balenciaga. In addition to her songs, the singer has professed her love for the iconic Hermès Birkin bag — she reportedly owns over 20 different styles — by showing off her epic collection on Instagram. If you thought her collection of designer accessories ended there — you’re wrong. Cardi B also has a vast collection of Chanel bags, including an oversize quilted style that she recently displayed in an Insta photo.

On March 17, the rapper shared an image of herself wearing a full Chanel look, followed up with the cheeky caption, “I’m looking skinny today.” Her choice of outfit for the day was comprised of a white cropped sweater emblazoned with the interlocking CC logo, a stripped mini skirt with gold buttons down the front, and a very large navy-colored bag with a recognizable golden CC clasp. She finished off her full designer ensemble with a pair of white pointed-toe stiletto pumps, a pair of hoop earrings, and some golden bangles on her right wrist. The trendy designer outfit garnered plenty of praise in the comment section, including a remark from singer Chlöe Bailey who said, “gorgeous.”

Cardi B in head-to-toe Chanel shouldn’t be too surprising as the rapper has built a solid relationship with the French fashion house. Last season, she was photographed at the label’s Spring/Summer 2021 runway show while wearing a black and white Chanel tweed look. Additionally, she recently shared a video on Instagram of herself lip-syncing her newly released single “Up” while strutting towards the camera in a white, pink, and orange Chanel logo shirt and what appears to be a vintage handbag style from the same brand. With her latest blue oversize Chanel handbag, Cardi B leaned into one of the biggest handbag trends of 2021: large and functional styles suitable for everyday wear (and for holding a lot of snacks).

While Cardi’s exact bag is not available to shop at the moment, there are some welcomed alternatives to her supersize style. Scroll on to check them out and work the bags into your daily outfits.

